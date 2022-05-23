NDDC revokes contracts, asks contractors for refund; Bayelsa Queens emerge 2022 NWFL PL champions | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

APC postpones screening of presidential aspirants indefinitely

Nigeria immigration introduces tracking system for passport Issuance

Bayelsa Queens emerge 2022 NWFL Premier League champions

FG imposes tax on phone calls to finance healthcare fund

NDDC revokes contracts, asks contractors to refund monies

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has postponed the screening for its presidential aspirants initially scheduled for today, Monday. The party has screened governorship, Senatorial and House of Representatives aspirants.

Felix Morka, the spokesperson of the party, in a statement on Sunday, said the scheduled screening has been postponed indefinitely. No reason was given for the postponement.

He stated that a new date for the exercise will be announced shortly. According to the timetable of the party, the screening ought to have taken place on May 14 and 15.

The acting Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Isah Idris said the NIS has introduced a tracking system for the monitoring of statuses of passport applications by applicants.

Idris said the initiative is part of the agency’s efforts toward sustaining transparency and accountability in the passport issuance process.

He said: “Like parcels sent through logistic companies or visa applications, we have introduced a tracking system so that people can stay in the comfort of their rooms and know the status of their passport applications.

“You don’t need to offer anyone any kobo. All that you need to do is to log into our website on www.trackimmigration.gov.ng, upload the required details and see an immediate response on the status of your passports.”

Bayelsa Queens, Sunday, defeated Nasarawa Amazons at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin, to become the 2021/2022 Nigerian Women Football League (NWFL) champions.

Yenagoa-based Bayelsa United, led by former junior international, Moses Aduku, were forced to wait till the last day of the NWFL Premiership Super Six playoff to be crowned champions after four victories in the competition.

Bayelsa Queens’ Camerounian goalkeeper, Ange Gabrielle Bawu, won the best goalkeeper of the season award for her saves all through the season.

The federal government has introduced a new telecommunications tax to provide finance to subsidise the cost of provision of health care services to vulnerable persons in Nigeria.

This is contained in the National Health Insurance Authority Bill 2021 signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari on May 19.

Section 26(1c) of the act states that the source of money for the Vulnerable Group Fund includes “telecommunications tax, not less than one kobo per second of GSM calls”.

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) says it has revoked contracts it awarded before December 31, 2019, where the contractors did not move to the site.

“Consequently, all affected contractors are advised to note that all monies earlier received by way of mobilisation for any of the projects are to be promptly refunded.

“The contractors are to refund the monies to the commission’s account with the CBN,” NDDC’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Dr Ibitoye Abosede, announced in a statement issued in Port Harcourt yesterday.

Abosede stated that the Presidency directed the projects’ cancellation following recommendations in the recently-concluded forensic audit report on the NDDC.