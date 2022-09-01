LASG cautions that violators of the Okada ban risk three years in prison; NANS demonstrators, security personnel fight at APC secretariat | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

LASG cautions that violators of the Okada ban risk three years in prison

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn‘t miss:

LASG cautions that violators of the Okada ban risk three years in prison

The Lagos State Government has issued a reminder that anyone found guilty of using an okada in areas where it has been forbidden will face a three-year prison sentence.

At a press conference to announce the beginning of full enforcement of the ban on okada in an extra four local governments, Commissioner for Transportation Dr. Frederic Oladeinde offered this warning.

Kosofe has two LCDAs named Ikosi Isheri and Agboyi-Ketu, Oshodi-Isolo has two LCDAs named Isolo and Ejigbo, Shomolu has one LCDA named Bariga, and Mushin has one LCDA named Odi-Olowo.

On September 1, 2022, all okada riders in these LGs will be completely prohibited.

Oladeinde stated that the government thought the addition of four more LGs and associated LCDAs was a step in the right direction toward ensuring security and protecting people’s lives and property.

He said, “As a responsive government, we are not leaving the affected passengers who patronise these okadas stranded without any viable means of transportation, that is why we have made available alternative and sustainable means of transportation such as the First and Last Mile Bus Transport Scheme, the BRT Scheme, the Lagos e-hailing taxi Scheme (LAGRIDE) and other acceptable modes of transportation to go about their daily activities.

“As for the riders, we have also made available existing interventions aimed at empowering citizens as an alternative means of livelihood.”

The commissioner declared that the government’s decision and stance on okada were very clear, and that it would not budge from this position, which was to further build on the successes made thus far, specifically with reference to the decline in accident and crime rates as well as the restoration of sanity to the communities within the State.

In order to promote the smooth implementation and enforcement of the phase 2 ban of okada operations in the State, Oladeinde claimed that the government had directed the Nigeria Police Force and the Lagos Command, along with all pertinent stakeholders such as the Army, Navy, Air force, and other Security and Law enforcement formations within the State, to be complemented by the “Anti-Okada Squad,” to be deployed to these new locations.

He said, “We implore the general public to comply as both the rider and passenger are both liable to 3 years in prison if prosecuted, while their motorcycles will be impounded and crushed in the public view, in line with the provisions of Section 46, sub-section 1, 2 & 3 of the Transport Sector Reform Law (TSRL), 2018.

“It is important to inform Lagosians that our help lines are still very active as your feedback will further enhance our strategies; as the protection of lives and properties is a collective responsibility of all. For complaint and feedback kindly call any of the following numbers: ​09038208154, 09169655855, ​09034810153 and 09033090826.

Two teens die in Jigawa canoe mishap

The Police Command in Jigawa has reported that two boys died in a canoe accident on the River Miga in the state’s Miga Local Government Area.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Lawan Shiisu, said this in a statement yesterday and added that the deceased, who were aged 12 and 14, perished when the boat they were in collapsed on Saturday night at around 9 p.m.

He claimed that the incident happened as the dead and seven other people were returning from a farm in the villages of Galauchime and Sansani.

However, according to the PPRO, three of the seven passengers were saved.

“On Sunday, at about 10 a.m., information from a trustworthy source showed that on Saturday, at or around 9 p.m., nine farmers were returning from their farms in Galauchime village in Miga LGA of Jigawa state,” he stated.

“When they arrived at a river, they got on a canoe being rowed by one Ado Dan Maguga and set out for Sansani.

“Unfortunately, the storm’s wind and rain caused the canoe to capsize.”

Imran Rabiu, 12, and Tasiu Rabiu, 14, were not among the seven people who were saved, he said.

He claims that after being released to the family for burial, the bodies of the missing children were found.

Cholera outbreak in Adamawa claims two lives and hospitalizes dozens.

According to reports, cholera has claimed the lives of two people in two local government areas in Adamawa State.

In the council districts of Shelleng and Guyuk, as well as a few neighboring towns and localities in four additional local government areas, eleven instances of the disease have been confirmed.

According to a statement made by Dr. Celine Laori, Director of Public Health in the Ministry of Health, the ministry was informed of possible cholera cases in the local governments of Shelleng and Gyuku.

Laori continued, “The ministry sprang into action and gathered samples of approximately 98 people in more than 20,000 populated communities for testing. Eleven people were confirmed positive while two people passed away from the sickness.”

Laori urged the public to practice good hygiene and sanitation, keep food and water in secure locations, and call on all partners to provide technical support to back government efforts to limit the outbreak.

“Government has already sent a swift reaction team to the impacted districts,” she declared. Additionally, it has launched a thorough investigation and carried out event surveillance in each of the state’s 21 local government regions.

According to her, medical supplies have been purchased at cholera treatment facilities to help management cases.

APC presidential aspirants’ meeting canceled due to low interest

The roundtable, which had been scheduled at 2 p.m. at the Transcorp Hilton, was intended to help the candidates develop workable plans to help Bola Tinubu, the APC’s standard-bearer, win the February presidential election.

The majority of the aspirants who were called to the parley were reportedly noncommittal, despite the fact that no official explanation for the postponement of the meeting was provided.

Dr. Nicolas Felix, the meeting’s organizer, had earlier stated that the aspirants had shown a willingness to attend the meeting.

However, Felix hinted that the meeting had been postponed indefinitely in a communication that was sent to one of the candidates.

“Good day, Your Excellency,” the message begins. Please be advised that the All Progressives Congress, APC, 2023 Presidential Aspirants’ strategy meeting, which was supposed to take place on Wednesday, August 31, has been postponed.

“The meeting’s new date will be announced soon. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience(s) this may have caused. Enjoy blessings.”

NANS demonstrators, security personnel fight at the APC secretariat.

A shameful incident occurred on Wednesday at the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress when some supporters of the presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, engaged security personnel in a shootout over a plot to sway the National Association of Nigerian Students election by some “elements” who were allegedly supported by Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

In the altercation, which took place the day before the election to swear in new NANS executives scheduled for Thursday, angry students and young party members gathered at the secretariat gate in protest.

Segun Dada, a former candidate who resigned to make way for Dayo Israel, the current APC National Youth Leader, led the demonstration.

Dada reportedly arrived at the secretariat at the youth leader’s request in order to complain at the NWC meeting about how some individuals believed to be members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party are attempting to rig Thursday’s NANS polls.

The armed guards at the national secretariat, however, put up a fierce fight against the young APC member and his “guys.”

Security personnel fired numerous tear gas canisters into the throng to disperse the protesters; this action caused a rush, in which some of the students tried to push their way inside.

The disorderly behavior compelled the operators to step up security with more men and use force.

The students were attempting to disrupt a meeting of the party’s National Working Committee, which was still going on, according to a source in the secretariat who told our correspondent that the security details were acting on the APC national chairman’s directive not to allow access to the NANS members.

Dada’s desperate attempt to get his way with his delegation ended in the police using tear gas on him and others, which enraged them and caused the atmosphere to become tense.

The camp of the former governor has refuted the claim that Tinubu and the party’s national chairman are engaged in a “cold war” as a result of Wednesday’s altercation.

In response to the report, Bayo Onanuga, director of media and communications for the Tinubu Campaign Organization, said he was unaware of the altercation and was unable to comment.

However, he emphasized that there is no gap at all between Adamu and his principal.

“I have no idea where this rumor originated. I believe that the media contributes to the issue. He said, “As far as I’m concerned, the party leader’s candidate and I get along well.