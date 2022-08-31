21-year-old steals boss’ car in an attempt to ‘Japa’

A 21-year-old guy named Temple Samuel has been detained by the Lagos State Police Command for stealing his boss’ Lexus ES 330 vehicle.

According to a statement by Benjamin Hundeyin, the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, the suspect was taken into custody by members of the Lagos Rapid Response Squad.

Hundeyin stated that Samuel was arrested together with three others in the state’s Ogba area.

He named the individuals detained beside the suspect as Benjamin Bassey, 32, Chukwuemeka Okorie, 29, and Joshua Agboche, 37, who had planned to sell the car with him.

The statement read, “Investigation revealed that the suspect who works in his boss’ car wash at Egbeda drove the car away in the middle of the night, with his boss’ iPhone X and iPhone 13 to Bassey’s house in Ikeja. He equally fraudulently transferred N75,000 from his boss’ account.

“The suspect had perfected plans to use the proceeds of the sales of the car and other valuables he stole to process his traveling out of the country.

“In the meantime, Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, has directed that the case be transferred to the State CID, Panti for further investigations and prosecution.”