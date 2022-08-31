21-year-old steals boss’ car in an attempt to ‘Japa’

A 21-year-old guy named Temple Samuel has been detained by the Lagos State Police Command for stealing his boss’ Lexus ES 330 vehicle.

According to a statement by Benjamin Hundeyin, the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, the suspect was taken into custody by members of the Lagos Rapid Response Squad.

Hundeyin stated that Samuel was arrested together with three others in the state’s Ogba area.

He named the individuals detained beside the suspect as Benjamin Bassey, 32, Chukwuemeka Okorie, 29, and Joshua Agboche, 37, who had planned to sell the car with him.

The statement read, “Investigation revealed that the suspect who works in his boss’ car wash at Egbeda drove the car away in the middle of the night, with his boss’ iPhone X and iPhone 13 to Bassey’s house in Ikeja. He equally fraudulently transferred N75,000 from his boss’ account.

“The suspect had perfected plans to use the proceeds of the sales of the car and other valuables he stole to process his traveling out of the country.

“In the meantime, Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, has directed that the case be transferred to the State CID, Panti for further investigations and prosecution.”

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

YNaija August 31, 2022

Labour Party unveils Rhodes-Vivour as Lagos gubernatorial candidate

With the issuing of a certificate to Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the national leadership of the Labour Party (LP) has put an ...

YNaija August 30, 2022

Risevest’s CEO resigns following claims of misconduct

Due to an ongoing inquiry into claims of sexual and non-sexual wrongdoing, Nigeria-based dollar investment fintech Risevest has advised Eke ...

YNaija August 29, 2022

ASUU Extends Six-Month-Old Strike Indefinitely, Again

Monday marked the six-month extension of the Academic Staff Union of Universities’ (ASUU) strike, which will continue until its demands ...

Joshua Ononose August 25, 2022

Over 20 Nigerian students were killed in Northern Cyprus – NiDCOM boss

The President of the Nigeria Diaspora Commission, NiDCOM, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, dispelled on Thursday the worries of Nigerians living abroad ...

Joshua Ononose August 25, 2022

9 cases of monkeypox confirmed in Abia

Nine cases of monkeypox infection have been reported in Abia State, in southeast Nigeria. Peace Nwogwugwu, an epidemiologist for the ...

Joshua Ononose August 25, 2022

Man Tests Positive for COVID, Monkeypox and HIV following trip to Spain

Researchers from the University of Catania in Italy have reported that an Italian man who had returned from a brief ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail