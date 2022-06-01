DrawTheLine: Malaria campaign wins big at Africa’s largest PR awards

The global malaria campaign, #DrawTheLine, which is championed by global charity, Malaria No More UK (MNMUK) has been named as winner of the Integrated Marketing Category at the 2022 Sabre Awards Africa which was held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania on May 25, 2022.

The winning campaign was executed in Nigeria on behalf of MNMUK by top political communications and governance consulting firm, StateCraft Inc. It also received a Certificate of Excellence in the Best West Africa PR Campaigns category.

This victory is a successive win for the global #DrawTheLine against malaria movement, which couped the Grand Prix and Social Good awards at the World Media Awards in September 2021.

The SABRE Awards reward superior achievement in marketing and public relations and is recognised as the global benchmark for excellence in the industry. This year’s awards were evaluated by a jury of industry leaders including Alexandre Beaulieu, Alfred Nganga, Allan Kamau, Bidemi Zakariyau, and a host of other judges from across the continent.

Launched last year, the DTL campaign supports the growing Zero Malaria Starts with Me movement, with a coalition of global partners including the African Leaders Malaria Alliance (ALMA), the African Union (AU), The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Impact Santé Afrique, Dentsu International, Malaria No More UK, RBM Partnership to End Malaria.

Ahead of the Kigali Summit on Malaria and Neglected Tropical Diseases; and the Global Fund replenishment to fight epidemics such as malaria, the second phase of the campaign kicked off on Africa Day – May 25, 2022.

Several celebrity ambassadors including David Beckham, Yemi Alade, Bonang Matheba and Eliud Kipchoge, amongst others, have enlisted support for the campaign, joining a global call to action for world leaders to end malaria in our generation.