The leadership responsibility for nation-building with Daniel Otabor – second edition

In the wake of current realities in Nigeria, Daniel Otabor; a leadership and Good Governance advocate is set to host the second edition of the annual leadership conference – “The Leadership Responsibility for Nation Building with DanielOTABOR.” This year’s theme is: “Arise O’ Compatriot”.

According to Daniel Otabor, the goal is to infuse the consciousness of leadership in the hearts of citizens, and educate them on their electoral mandates, especially as it concerns the 2023 general elections. The event will play host to Adamu Garba (YPP Presidential Candidate), Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi (SDP Presidential Aspirant), Ferdinand ‘Ladi Adimefe (CEO; Imaginarium Global Creative), Remi Ademiu (Director of Inclusion; SOFTCOM), Seun Fakorede (Commissioner for Youth & Sports; Oyo State) and Babajide Balogun (Lagos State PDP House of Reps Candidate) as speakers.

The leadership responsibility for nation-building with Daniel Otabor

Daniel Otabor believes that the problem with Nigeria is the failure of leadership, and individuals have to understand their role as leaders in building Nigeria. He hopes that more people wake up to the current problematic realities of Nigeria, and become aware of how they can be a part of the solution.

The event holds at Continental Re Centre; Victoria Island, Lagos State and starts at 9:30 am. To attend this event for free, register here: http://tiny.cc/TLR

Follow Daniel Otabor on Instagram @danielotabor or send a text on WhatsApp (+2348024306581) for more info about the event.

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

YNaija May 31, 2022

Miracle Onuoha is filling bedding gaps with Fluidé and quality is a watchword

Miracle Onuoha is CEO and Creative Lead at Fluidé Homes; a hospitality and home goods store that specialises in curating, ...

YNaija May 30, 2022

Chipper Cash unveiled as headline sponsor of Trendupp Awards 2022! Winners to receive $16000 cash prize collectively

Trendupp Africa, a reward-based platform for creatives has unveiled leading fintech brand Chipper Cash, as the headline sponsor for the ...

YNaija May 28, 2022

Multi-talented OAP/Actor Yaw set to hold 3 days stage play, PO!!

Yaw has been known to bring exceptional talents on stage to deliver unusual play, dance and musical performances. Yawnaija Production ...

YNaija May 27, 2022

#AMVCA8: Honouring the Legends, Embracing the Now and Celebrating the Future

Moments are meant to be lived; there are indeed multiple factors that make them worthwhile. In making moments meaningful, there ...

YNaija May 26, 2022

Liquorose, Mr Funny, Nancy Isime & others emerge as nominees for Trendupp Awards 2022 | Winners to walk away with $16k cash prize

Davido, Liquorose, Mr Funny (Sabinus), Nancy Isime, Daniel Regha, Jenni Frank, Tunde Ednut and others are part of the 96 ...

YNaija May 25, 2022

#WithChude: “I gave Kemi a hard time because I didn’t want to do that film” ILL BLISS shares on his role in ‘King of Boys’, years of childlessness and his career as a rapper

Nigerian rapper and businessman, ILL BLISS sat with Chude Jideonwo, host of #WithChude and founder of Joy, Inc. to discuss ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail