The leadership responsibility for nation-building with Daniel Otabor – second edition

In the wake of current realities in Nigeria, Daniel Otabor; a leadership and Good Governance advocate is set to host the second edition of the annual leadership conference – “The Leadership Responsibility for Nation Building with DanielOTABOR.” This year’s theme is: “Arise O’ Compatriot”.

According to Daniel Otabor, the goal is to infuse the consciousness of leadership in the hearts of citizens, and educate them on their electoral mandates, especially as it concerns the 2023 general elections. The event will play host to Adamu Garba (YPP Presidential Candidate), Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi (SDP Presidential Aspirant), Ferdinand ‘Ladi Adimefe (CEO; Imaginarium Global Creative), Remi Ademiu (Director of Inclusion; SOFTCOM), Seun Fakorede (Commissioner for Youth & Sports; Oyo State) and Babajide Balogun (Lagos State PDP House of Reps Candidate) as speakers.













The leadership responsibility for nation-building with Daniel Otabor

Daniel Otabor believes that the problem with Nigeria is the failure of leadership, and individuals have to understand their role as leaders in building Nigeria. He hopes that more people wake up to the current problematic realities of Nigeria, and become aware of how they can be a part of the solution.

The event holds at Continental Re Centre; Victoria Island, Lagos State and starts at 9:30 am. To attend this event for free, register here: http://tiny.cc/TLR

Follow Daniel Otabor on Instagram @danielotabor or send a text on WhatsApp (+2348024306581) for more info about the event.