How is the #OkadaBan affecting you? See thread of reactions from Twitter

The complete enforcement of the ban of commercial motorcycles – okada – in specified parts of Lagos has gone into effect today, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. These cover six local government areas, LGAs, and nine local council development areas, LCDAs, in Eti Osa, Ikeja, Surulere, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland and Apapa. It also includes the city’s trunk roads and flyover bridges.

The former Lagos government, Babatunde Fashola was the first to take legislative and executive actions against commercial motorcyclists in the state.

Fashola placed a total ban on okada operation in Ikeja.

A statement issued by the Office of the Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos Police Command and signed by the head, Joseph Jaiyeoba, said the state government and the police took the decision to ban okada because of the high rate of robbery involving the use of okadas.

According to the statement issued to the okada unions in Ikeja, the police stated that “due to increasing rate of criminality through the use of motorcycles, popularly known as okada, the Lagos State Government in collaboration with the Lagos State Police Command have decided to put a total ban on okada within Ikeja axis.”

Then, following the murder of Sunday David Imoh and the hospitalisation of Francis Olatimji and Phillip Balogun due to mob action by commercial motorcyclists – okada – on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Lekki, the Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced a total and indefinite ban on the operations of okada in six Local Governments area of the state – Ikeja, Surulere, Eti-Osa, Lagos Mainland, Lagos Island, and Apapa.

Gbenga Omotosho, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, said it was necessary as he reported over 10,000 accidents between 2016 and 2019 at the General Hospitals involving over 600 deaths and a skyrocketing crime wave, according to the Police.

“Also, the rate of crimes aided by Okada and Keke keeps rising. They are also used as getaway means by criminals. Therefore, after consultations with stakeholders, the State Security Council, in compliance with the extant Transport Sector Reform Law 2018, has decided to commence enforcement of the law which bans the operation of Okada and Keke in six Local Government Areas and nine Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs),” Omotosho said.

Days later, on May 21, the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin announced that both motorcyclists and passengers who defy the ban on Okada operations in specified areas of the state will be arrested and prosecuted.

“Under the new total ban of motorcycles in six local government areas of Lagos, passengers and riders alike will be arrested and prosecuted. The passenger is an accomplice. Ignorance will not be an excuse!” he tweeted.

Sanwo-Olu said the Government took the decision in line with the State’s Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018 to immediately address the chaos and menace created by the operations of Okada in the listed areas.

He said, “After a critical review of our restriction on Okada activities in the first six Local Government Areas where we restricted them on February 1, 2020, we have seen that the menace has not abated. We are now directing a total ban on Okada activities across the highways and bridges within these six Local Government and their Local Council Development Areas, effective from June 1, 2022.

“This is a phased ban we are embarking on this period, and we expect that within the short while when this ban will be enforced, Okada riders in other places where their activities are yet to be banned can find something else to do. We have given the notice now and we expect all commercial motorcycles plying the routes in the listed councils and areas to vacate the highways before enforcement begins. The enforcement will be total.”

Reactions from Twitter:

The ban of motorcycles in Lagos makes no sense and it is unconstitutional. It is a violation of the right to movement guaranteed under section 41 of the constitution. The ban of okada impedes the attainment of that right. … — The Billionaire Lawyer (@akinthelaw) June 1, 2022

Everyone is shouting Okada ban in lagos is bad, its just in 6 LGA nau



Kano and Kaduna metropolis banned Okada for years and they have been doing fine. NB: no one stop keke napep from plying those LGA roads — 𝚬mm𝘆lᥱ𝞆 👹 (@Emmylexxz) June 1, 2022

#OkadaBan, the okada business that most of you are castigating is what is feeding most families in Lagos and most of you are okay with the ban because you are not affected. Think of the families of those okada men — D.I Njoku (@DINjoku1) June 1, 2022

Today on good governance….

If I may have my way as the Lagos state Governor…

Yes the calamities okada had brought to Lagos is enormous hence the ban in some locations in Lagos and also the confistication of okadas….this is a nice gesture from popular angle…But for me I pic.twitter.com/YVmx4EKzrN — 🧱M.I.L.L.I.S.H.I.E.L.D 1🧱 (@MRBRIKILA1) June 1, 2022

The level of compliance on Okada ban in Surulere and Lagos Mainland LG is high though saw some security agencies riding to their respective offices. I don't know if they are immuned from arrest and prosecution. — Dami Agunloye (@Dami4Change) June 1, 2022

Wow Lagos okada ban took effect today, I have not seen one single okada in Tinubu’s Lagos road.



When a state is developed the government give order to her citizens and they obey.



Lagosians are Obedient, Proud to be a Lagosian. 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿 — Qudus (@Qdpaper2) June 1, 2022

PHOTOS: Lagos Okada Riders Comply With Ban



Commercial motorcycle riders in the Ojodu Berger area complied with the ban on their activities.



It was observed that while the okada riders were not present, the police were stationed in the locality with their van.@Gidi_Traffic pic.twitter.com/kIhP7TrDWz — Eniola (@eniolaofLagos) June 1, 2022

The problems from kaduna to lagos



Lagos Hausa Community at a meeting over the June 1 Okada ban enforcement and 14 days Alaba Arago market quit notice by Lagos state govt. U may need to watch ur steps in town following news of their planned demonstration.



We need to pray pic.twitter.com/dDRuXH7IgL — edward akinlade (@edwardakinlade) June 1, 2022

As expected, Policemen don dey take advantage of the Okada Ban to extort bikemen outside of the banned locations in Lagos. — King Dayo (@OlaAhmedDayo) June 1, 2022

I just hope this okada ban won't produce lot of criminals on the streets of Lagos..Think about it, how will these guys survive henceforth..By the way, okada has saved us one way or the other by escaping the hectic traffic in Lagos..THINK!! #OkadaBan — Sandieslender (@Sandieslender) June 1, 2022

Feel free to support it.



But the ban against Okada riders is unfair, unjust, unreasonable and a mean law.



Not Lagos state or Nigeria as a whole as grown to such level of brandishing such laws against its citizenry.



Just like any other unjust law, this is not a law in fact. — Lawyer Alagidi of Barça and Argentina🇦🇷 (@LawyerAlagidi) June 1, 2022