FG blocks mobile payment, telecoms network access to online loan firms; Ogun confirms four cases of Monkeypox | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn‘t miss:

FG blocks mobile payment, telecoms network access to online loan firms

Payment system operators (PSOs), like Flutterwave, Opay, Paystack, and Monify, as well as telecommunications firms, like Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), in Nigeria have been ordered by the Federal Competition and Consumers Protection Commission, or FCCPC, to stop supporting the activities of illegal digital money lenders, also known as money sharks, in that country.

When the Commission conducted enforcement actions against a loan shark by the name of Soko Lending Limited yesterday in Lagos, Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the FCCPC, Babatunde Irukera, revealed this.

He also said that the FCCPC has obtained orders to disable or diminish violators’ ability to circumvent regulatory efforts to protect citizens.

He also announced that a Limited Interim Regulatory/Registration Framework and Guidelines for Digital Lending has been developed and adopted by the inter-agency Joint Regulatory and Enforcement Task Force as an interim step to establishing a clear regulatory framework for the sector.

His words: “Soko Lending appears to be the most consequential digital money lender with multiple apps and brand names covering a significant share of the digital/online lending market, and one of the most prolific actors in violating consumer privacy, fair lending terms and ethical loan repayment/recovery practices.”

He recalled that the Commission had previously carried out a similar enforcement action which reduced exploitative practices in the industry, noting, however, that some of the lenders have devised methods to circumvent account freezing and app suspension orders.

Lagos man jailed 37 years for defiling minor

A Lagos State Special Offenses Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos State, sentenced Moses Joseph to 37 years in jail on Thursday for forcing a 13-year-old girl to suck his manhood and sticking his finger in her privates.

The judge who rendered the decision, Oluwatoyin Taiwo, declared that the state had established its case against the defendant beyond a reasonable doubt.

Joseph was accused of indecent treatment on two counts by the Lagos State Government.

According to the prosecution, the defendant allegedly committed the crime on September 17, 2021, around 11 p.m. at his home on Kadiri Street 25, Alausa, Ikeja.

Mr. Henry Obidinna, the defense attorney, begged the court to temper justice with mercy in his allocutions.

Obidinna testified in court that the defendant supported his family financially and that his younger brother passed away from shock after learning of Joseph’s imprisonment.

He continued by saying his elderly mother had not been told about the incident.

When asked if he had anything to say to the court, the prisoner begged for forgiveness.

The judge said, “On the first count, I sentence you to seven years imprisonment. On the second count, I sentence you to 30 years imprisonment, which will run concurrently.”

Ogun confirms four cases of Monkeypox

Four further instances of monkeypox have been confirmed by the Ogun State administration, raising the state’s total number of cases to seven.

Dr. Tomi Coker, the state’s commissioner for health, disclosed the information in Abeokuta, the state’s capital.

In the Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area, Ota, two cases were found, while Abeokuta North and Abeokuta South each had one case, according to the announcement.

According to the statement, line-listing and contact tracing have been completed by the Disease Surveillance and Notification Officers (DSNOs) in the impacted local government regions, who also noted that the patients are already taking prescribed treatments.

Along with stressing the importance of routine hand washing with soap and water, especially after visiting or providing care for a sick person, he further encouraged residents to avoid direct contact with body fluid or sore of infected live or dead animals, persons, or contaminated goods.

Coker urged residents to maintain their composure while stressing the importance of properly cooking animal food products before consumption. He also assured them that all essential precautions are being taken to stop the disease’s spread.

Police discover 20 mummified corpses in Edo

Twenty mummified bodies were discovered inside a building by Edo State police in southern Nigeria.

According to a statement from Jennifer Iwegbu, the police spokesperson in Edo, the discovery was made on Wednesday as a result of a tip-off.

The bodies were seen heaped in a room in a video that was released on Twitter. A few bodies were held along the wall, standing upright. Others were lying on the ground.

The building where the bodies were discovered is located in the Uzebu quarters of Benin City, off Ekenhua Road, along Asoro hill.

The police suspect that the building may have been used as a shrine for ritual killings.

Out of the 20, 15 are male corpses, three are female, while two are children, according to Ms. Iwegbu.

“At the scene, three suspects, Chimaobi Okoewu ‘M’ and Oko Samuel ‘M’ both of Afikpo in Ebonyi and Gideon Sunday ‘M’ of Akwa Ibom State, were arrested, while others fled.

“An intensive effort is ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects,” she said.

The Commissioner of Police in Edo, Abutu Yaro, has appealed to the public to remain calm, while the police are investigating the shocking discovery.

Lagos govt extends Okada ban to four LGAs

The government of Lagos State has issued a ban on the use of commercial motorcycles, also known as “Okadas,” in six LCDAs and four more LGAs.

During a news conference on Thursday, the state’s commissioner of transportation, Frederic Oladeinde, announced the second phase of the prohibition.

Kosofe, Oshodi-Isolo, Shomolu, and Mushin are the additional LGAs.

On September 1st, the ban goes into effect.

Ikosi-Isheri, Agboyi-Ketu, Isolo, Ejigbo, Bariga, and Odi-Olowo are the impacted LCDAs.

According to Mr. Oladeinde, the decision was made to enhance the people’s sense of security and peace.

“The governor has approved the ban of Okada in another four LGAs and six LCDAs for the second phase of the total ban in addition to the ongoing ban in the six LGAs,” the commissioner said.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso on Wednesday said that they are considering a total ban of the Okada operations across the state.

He spoke at a forum, held in Lagos, tagged “Okada Ban, What Next: Review of Enforcement and Compliance, Two Months After.”