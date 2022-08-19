Jumia delights Consumers with Back-to-school Campaign

…amazing deals available till August 28th

Lagos, Nigeria, August 2022: Leading e-commerce platform in Nigeria, Jumia, is running its ‘back-to-school’ campaign, which is open to consumers nationwide till 28th August 2022. The campaign offers consumers the opportunity to buy school supplies and other essentials at the best prices in preparation for the start of the school term.

Since the promo commenced, consumers have been able to buy authentic school items from world-leading brands such as Adidas, DeFacto, Nestle, HP, Lenovo, and Samsung, whilst enjoying free delivery within Lagos, Abuja, and Ibadan.

Head of Branding at Jumia Nigeria, Lere Awokoya, stressed the importance of rewarding consumers through promotional campaigns such as this. He said, “The Jumia back-to-school campaign is an opportunity for us to appreciate our consumers and continue to meet their needs and demands. This season is critical in many homes, so we have carefully selected the right brands to offer items at the best prices“.

Also commenting, the CEO of Jumia Nigeria, Massimiliano Spalazzi, said, “As a customer-centric company, we are committed to enriching the experiences of our consumers through the delivery of a wide range of high-quality products at the best prices. We care about our consumers, and as often as we can, we want to continue to offer the right shopping campaigns that meet their needs“.

Items under the back-to-school campaign have been classified into three categories: primary, secondary, and university students. Consumers can buy shoes, socks, writing materials, tablets, backpacks, lunch boxes, beverages, smartphones, laptops, and much more for their kids. The Back-to-School initiative further strengthens Jumia’s mantra to positively transform everyday life in Africa through technology.

Visit here to take part in the back-to-school campaign before it ends.

