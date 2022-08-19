Chidi Edeh’s “Invade” becomes the first Nigerian-hosted talk show on Amazon Prime

Perfectly crafted, creatively themed is what Pan-African TV Presenter, Chidi Edeh, describes his magazine show as. The show premieres, August 20, on Amazon’s Prime Video. New episodes will drop weekly till September 9, 2022. Recapping his filming experience, Chidi said, “Revolutionising the game of African Lifestyle will always be top priority for me and I hope we are doing just that with the Invade show”.

He said, “Invenclick Media is privileged to share our authentic story and piece of work with the world and hope to continue doing so in the coming episodes. As players in this arena, we tell stories that are inspiring and reassuring to encourage co-operative action and stability.

We pay tribute to our investors, stakeholders, clients and crew members who are leading just right, putting their money and craft where the mouth is. We maintain the vision of being a company that changes the game of African lifestyle storytelling, by showcasing a progressive image of the continent.

We believe in taking Africa to the world and bringing the world to Africa. With this much said, it will gladden our hearts so much if you tune into our show starting from August 20, on Prime Video. Tell your friends, enemies and well-wishers too”.

Click HERE to watch the trailer.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Joshua Ononose August 19, 2022

All you need to know about Nigerian Twitter’s Mother-in-law and kitchen controversial debate

One thing that Nigerian Twitter is known for is its conversations around cultural norms and how they play into gender ...

YNaija August 18, 2022

Jason Porshe launches Spring / Summer ‘23 collection “The Transition.”

In celebration of a decade of fashion service, Jason Porshe, Nigerian bespoke tailoring, fashion, and lifestyle brand, has launched her ...

YNaija August 5, 2022

The Y! Impact List

As humans, as Africans and Nigerians, our tastes, perceptions, and opinions are always changing, shifting, and refining by reason of ...

Joshua Ononose July 16, 2022

5 Movies to watch with your Partner this weekend

Have you ever settled in for an at-home date night only to spend the entire time searching for a movie ...

YNaija Today July 13, 2022

We can’t campaign for Tinubu again – Northern APC Christians; They are not serious – APC mocks PDP over Funke Akindele choice | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

We can’t campaign for Tinubu again – Northern APC Christians Over 23,100 security officials deployed as Osun prepares for gov ...

YNaija Today July 11, 2022

Tinubu picks Shettima as running mate for presidential ticket; Kaduna 43: Terrorists demand N4.3bn ransom | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Tinubu picks Shettima as running mate for presidential ticket ASUU Strike: Electricity workers threaten to shut down the power sector ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail