Chidi Edeh’s “Invade” becomes the first Nigerian-hosted talk show on Amazon Prime

Perfectly crafted, creatively themed is what Pan-African TV Presenter, Chidi Edeh, describes his magazine show as. The show premieres, August 20, on Amazon’s Prime Video. New episodes will drop weekly till September 9, 2022. Recapping his filming experience, Chidi said, “Revolutionising the game of African Lifestyle will always be top priority for me and I hope we are doing just that with the Invade show”.

He said, “Invenclick Media is privileged to share our authentic story and piece of work with the world and hope to continue doing so in the coming episodes. As players in this arena, we tell stories that are inspiring and reassuring to encourage co-operative action and stability.

We pay tribute to our investors, stakeholders, clients and crew members who are leading just right, putting their money and craft where the mouth is. We maintain the vision of being a company that changes the game of African lifestyle storytelling, by showcasing a progressive image of the continent.

We believe in taking Africa to the world and bringing the world to Africa. With this much said, it will gladden our hearts so much if you tune into our show starting from August 20, on Prime Video. Tell your friends, enemies and well-wishers too”.

Click HERE to watch the trailer.