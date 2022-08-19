How I Plan to Address Nigeria’s Power Crisis – Atiku

Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate, professes to have the most proactive strategy for bringing Nigeria out of its current electricity predicament.

He said this in a statement he released on Thursday in Abuja.

Former vice president Atiku stated that after closely observing changes in the power sector over the previous 24 hours, he was once again confident in his proposed solution to the electrical issue.

He asserted that the approach outlined in his policy document, “My Covenant with Nigerians,” remains the most aggressive way to bring Nigeria out of its current predicament.

If elected president, he declared that his strategy would be to first allow states to produce, transmit, and distribute electricity on their own terms by removing the entire electricity value chain from the exclusive list.

“An industrial dispute with the Federal Government in Abuja should not affect an industry in Lagos, or a factory in Aba, or in Kano, or even an average Nigerian who just wants to get home, watch the news, and sleep under a ceiling fan.

“Secondly, my policy shall aim at achieving greater coordination of investments in the entire electricity value chain.

“Investments in additional generation capacity are futile without consideration for the complementary transmission and distribution infrastructure to wheel the additional energy.

“Any investment in additional generation capacity would be competitively procured, considering a viable mix of renewable (hydro, solar, wind, and biofuels) and non-renewable (coal, gas) options for energy security.”

The third option, according to Atiku, would be to increase both transmission and distribution capacity before purchasing more power with financial assistance from the public and private sectors.

The PDP candidate stated that he would urge private investors to fund the creation of numerous green-field mini-grid transmission networks that would eventually be looped into the super-grip.

He asserted that doing so would enable the federal government to concentrate on policy, regulation, and standardization.

Atiku declared that his goal in becoming president was to always uphold the interests of the typical Nigerian.

“On this, I stand to say that I have no interest either directly or indirectly in any generation company, as has been publicly revealed,” the presidential candidate said.