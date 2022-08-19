All you need to know about Nigerian Twitter’s Mother-in-law and kitchen controversial debate

One thing that Nigerian Twitter is known for is its conversations around cultural norms and how they play into gender responsibilities.

The current ongoing mother-in-law and kitchen debate was sparked by a tweet that said, “I think it’s actually rude for you to meet your partner’s mum for the first time, and she expects you to help her in the kitchen. Like ma, I’m a guest?”

It wasn’t surprising that this tweet sparked some strong reactions from both liberal and conservative Nigerians alike.

On one hand, the argument is that it is good and culturally right for a woman to join her soon-to-be mother-in-law in the kitchen. It presents an opportunity for bonding and proves that such a woman is good enough to be married to that man.

The counterargument, as the reaction-inducing tweet suggested, is that it is not appropriate for the woman who is visiting as a guest to be engaged with kitchen work. For many on this side of the debate, a test to prove her worthy of being with that man is unnecessary.

It’s fair to say that cultural norms and culturally defined responsibilities for both men and women are constantly evolving. While many Nigerians prefer to stick to the status quo, there are some who are questioning and faulting the double standards in these norms and traditions.

Here are some of the reactions to the recent debate.

