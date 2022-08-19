All you need to know about Nigerian Twitter’s Mother-in-law and kitchen controversial debate

One thing that Nigerian Twitter is known for is its conversations around cultural norms and how they play into gender responsibilities.

The current ongoing mother-in-law and kitchen debate was sparked by a tweet that said, “I think it’s actually rude for you to meet your partner’s mum for the first time, and she expects you to help her in the kitchen. Like ma, I’m a guest?”

It wasn’t surprising that this tweet sparked some strong reactions from both liberal and conservative Nigerians alike.

On one hand, the argument is that it is good and culturally right for a woman to join her soon-to-be mother-in-law in the kitchen. It presents an opportunity for bonding and proves that such a woman is good enough to be married to that man.

The counterargument, as the reaction-inducing tweet suggested, is that it is not appropriate for the woman who is visiting as a guest to be engaged with kitchen work. For many on this side of the debate, a test to prove her worthy of being with that man is unnecessary.

It’s fair to say that cultural norms and culturally defined responsibilities for both men and women are constantly evolving. While many Nigerians prefer to stick to the status quo, there are some who are questioning and faulting the double standards in these norms and traditions.

Here are some of the reactions to the recent debate.

You people know offline that if your mother in law wants you in the kitchen to help her on your first visit, you will do it.

All this internet noise just to belong is weird. Interesting and Weird.

So she will ask you to come help her and you will say no.

Lmfaoooooooooo hmmmm — Matriarch (@_Matriach) August 18, 2022

You’ll go to Mother-in-law’s house, you’ll cook, Mother-in-law will come to your house, you’ll still cook. Nna ehn, person pikin no fit chop another person food too? Hian — Tegbe! (@TomiwaTegbe) August 19, 2022

Most times when your mother in law invites you to assist her in the kitchen, it is not to suffer you as a guest but to create a mutual bond and get to know you better. You can decide to sit down and watch Africa magic yoruba 😏😏 since you are too woke to understand culture. — Michael (@michael_mickyt) August 18, 2022

It’s how someone of you are already having imaginary beef with a mother in law you’ve not even met 😂😂😂 making scenarios in your head and getting yourselves riled out, is really interesting to see yet chaotic. — Miss Dee ✨💫 (@Dee_Bebegirl) August 18, 2022

This P dey always muzz me. Girls dey suffer FR. 😂



Because if I come to your house and your father is giving me spanner to repair generator, I will question his sanity. https://t.co/UnCpvekw9b — 4 (@ProbablyDafe) August 18, 2022

Imagine if the first time a man meets his girlfriend’s parents they make him open all his accounts and want a full financial breakdown so they can “see if he is a provider”. Thats how crazy you sound when you support “wife material” auditions with parents. — Ozzy (@ozzyetomi) August 19, 2022

You’ve said your girl is coming at a certain time, why has your mum just started cooking when she’s arrived. Poor project management — #FYN. (@Unkle_K) August 18, 2022

Women hold their kitchens sacred. If she lets you in their, better get in there. Don’t blow your chances at family acceptance for something as inconsequential as a few minutes in the kitchen.

It really isn’t deep and definitely not rude https://t.co/BvyNWJbKRS — Ebelechukwu (@_ebelechukwu) August 18, 2022