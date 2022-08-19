NBC Revokes Licences Of Silverbird, AIT, Raypower, Rhythm FM, Others

Due to failing to pay N2.66 billion in license renewal fees, the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has canceled the broadcast licenses of Silverbird TV, AIT, Raypower FM, and Rhythm FM, among others.

According to a statement released by NBC on Friday, the action came after a list of stations that had not yet renewed their licenses was made public. They were given a two-week extension to do so in May, according to the report, after which they ran the possibility of having their broadcast licenses revoked.

However, the Commission clarified three months after the release that “certain licensees are yet to pay their outstanding obligations, in defiance of the National Broadcasting Commission Act CAP N11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, specifically section 10(a) of the Act.

“Therefore, after due consideration, NBC hereby announces the revocation of the licenses of the…stations and gives them 24 hours to shut down their operations. Our offices nationwide are hereby directed to collaborate with security agencies to ensure immediate compliance.”

The broadcast regulating body declared that the debtor stations’ continued operation “is illegal and poses a threat to national security.”

Other broadcast stations were urged to renew their licenses for the upcoming period within the next 30 days or face sanctions. NBC reports that the list of offenders provided on Friday is just the first batch; a second batch will be made public soon.

“The Commission also calls on all IPTV (Internet Protocol Television) and all other broadcast stations that are streaming online to register with the Commission to avoid disconnection,” it added.

“Broadcasters should note that having a DTT or FM license does not warrant a broadcaster to stream online; they are two different licenses.”

The Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON) says it will work with stakeholders to resolve the matter.

Below is the list of affected stations:

  1. Rhythm FM (Silverbird Communications Ltd) FM Abuja
  2. Rhythm FM (Silverbird Communications Ltd) FM Lagos
  3. Rhythm FM (Silverbird Communications Ltd) FM Yenagoa
  4. Rhythm FM (Silverbird Communications Ltd) FM Port Harcourt
  5. Rhythm FM (Silverbird Communications Ltd) FM Jos
  6. Rhythm FM (Silverbird Communication Ltd) Benin
  7. AIT/Ray Power FM (DAAR Communication ltd) Network
  8. Greetings FM (Greetings Media Ltd)
  9. FM Network Tao FM (Ovidi Communications Ltd)
  10. FM Okene, Zuma FM (Zuma FM Ltd)
  11. FM Suleja Crowther FM (Crowther Communications Ltd) FM Abuja
  12. We FM (Kings Broadcasting Ltd)
  13. FM Benin Linksman International Itd
  14. Keffi Bomay Broadcasting Services Ltd Abuja
  15. MITV (Murhi International Group Ltd) Ibadan
  16. Classic FM (Pinkt Nigeria Ltd) Port-Harcourt
  17. Classic FM (Pinkt Nigeria Ltd) Lagos
  18. Classic TV (Pinkt Nigeria Ltd) Lagos
  19. Beat FM (Megalectrics LTD) Lagos
  20. Cooper Communications Ltd Lagos
  21. Splash FM (West Midlands Ltd) Ibadan
  22. Osun State Broadcasting Corporation
  23. Rock City FM (Boot Communications Ltd) Abeokuta
  24. Family FM (Kalaks Investments Nig. Ltd) Ilugun
  25. Space FM (Creazioni Nig. Ltd) Ibadan
  26. Radio Jeremi (Radio Jeremi Itd) Effurun
  27. Breeze FM (Bays Water Ltd) Akure
  28. Vibes FM (Vibes Communication Ltd) Benin
  29. Family Love FM (Multimesh Broadcasting Co. Ltd) Port-Harcourt
  30. Wave FM (South Atlantic Media Ltd)
  31. Kogi State Broadcasting Corporation
  32. Kwara State Broadcasting Corporation
  33. Niger State Broadcasting Corporation
  34. Gombe State Broadcasting Corporation
  35. Lagos State Broadcasting Corporation
  36. Ogun State Broadcasting Corporation
  37. Ondo State Broadcasting Corporation
  38. Rivers State Broadcasting Corporation
  39. Bayelsa State Broadcasting Corporation
  40. Cross River State Broadcasting Corporation
  41. Imo State Broadcasting Corporation
  42. Anambra State Broadcasting Corporation
  43. Borno State Broadcasting Corporation
  44. Yobe State Broadcasting Corporation
  45. Sokoto State Broadcasting Corporation
  46. Zamfara State Broadcasting Corporation
  47. Kebbi State Broadcasting Corporation
  48. Jigawa State Broadcasting Corporation
  49. Kaduna State Broadcasting Corporation
  50. Katsina State Broadcasting Corporation
  51. Lagos DSB
  52. Silverbird TV (Silverbird Communications Co. Ltd)
