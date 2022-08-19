NBC Revokes Licences Of Silverbird, AIT, Raypower, Rhythm FM, Others

Due to failing to pay N2.66 billion in license renewal fees, the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has canceled the broadcast licenses of Silverbird TV, AIT, Raypower FM, and Rhythm FM, among others.

According to a statement released by NBC on Friday, the action came after a list of stations that had not yet renewed their licenses was made public. They were given a two-week extension to do so in May, according to the report, after which they ran the possibility of having their broadcast licenses revoked.

However, the Commission clarified three months after the release that “certain licensees are yet to pay their outstanding obligations, in defiance of the National Broadcasting Commission Act CAP N11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, specifically section 10(a) of the Act.

“Therefore, after due consideration, NBC hereby announces the revocation of the licenses of the…stations and gives them 24 hours to shut down their operations. Our offices nationwide are hereby directed to collaborate with security agencies to ensure immediate compliance.”

The broadcast regulating body declared that the debtor stations’ continued operation “is illegal and poses a threat to national security.”

Other broadcast stations were urged to renew their licenses for the upcoming period within the next 30 days or face sanctions. NBC reports that the list of offenders provided on Friday is just the first batch; a second batch will be made public soon.

“The Commission also calls on all IPTV (Internet Protocol Television) and all other broadcast stations that are streaming online to register with the Commission to avoid disconnection,” it added.

“Broadcasters should note that having a DTT or FM license does not warrant a broadcaster to stream online; they are two different licenses.”

The Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON) says it will work with stakeholders to resolve the matter.

Below is the list of affected stations:

Rhythm FM (Silverbird Communications Ltd) FM Abuja Rhythm FM (Silverbird Communications Ltd) FM Lagos Rhythm FM (Silverbird Communications Ltd) FM Yenagoa Rhythm FM (Silverbird Communications Ltd) FM Port Harcourt Rhythm FM (Silverbird Communications Ltd) FM Jos Rhythm FM (Silverbird Communication Ltd) Benin AIT/Ray Power FM (DAAR Communication ltd) Network Greetings FM (Greetings Media Ltd) FM Network Tao FM (Ovidi Communications Ltd) FM Okene, Zuma FM (Zuma FM Ltd) FM Suleja Crowther FM (Crowther Communications Ltd) FM Abuja We FM (Kings Broadcasting Ltd) FM Benin Linksman International Itd Keffi Bomay Broadcasting Services Ltd Abuja MITV (Murhi International Group Ltd) Ibadan Classic FM (Pinkt Nigeria Ltd) Port-Harcourt Classic FM (Pinkt Nigeria Ltd) Lagos Classic TV (Pinkt Nigeria Ltd) Lagos Beat FM (Megalectrics LTD) Lagos Cooper Communications Ltd Lagos Splash FM (West Midlands Ltd) Ibadan Osun State Broadcasting Corporation Rock City FM (Boot Communications Ltd) Abeokuta Family FM (Kalaks Investments Nig. Ltd) Ilugun Space FM (Creazioni Nig. Ltd) Ibadan Radio Jeremi (Radio Jeremi Itd) Effurun Breeze FM (Bays Water Ltd) Akure Vibes FM (Vibes Communication Ltd) Benin Family Love FM (Multimesh Broadcasting Co. Ltd) Port-Harcourt Wave FM (South Atlantic Media Ltd) Kogi State Broadcasting Corporation Kwara State Broadcasting Corporation Niger State Broadcasting Corporation Gombe State Broadcasting Corporation Lagos State Broadcasting Corporation Ogun State Broadcasting Corporation Ondo State Broadcasting Corporation Rivers State Broadcasting Corporation Bayelsa State Broadcasting Corporation Cross River State Broadcasting Corporation Imo State Broadcasting Corporation Anambra State Broadcasting Corporation Borno State Broadcasting Corporation Yobe State Broadcasting Corporation Sokoto State Broadcasting Corporation Zamfara State Broadcasting Corporation Kebbi State Broadcasting Corporation Jigawa State Broadcasting Corporation Kaduna State Broadcasting Corporation Katsina State Broadcasting Corporation Lagos DSB Silverbird TV (Silverbird Communications Co. Ltd)