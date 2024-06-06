Nollywood Movies and Series to Expect in June 2024

This year, Nollywood filmmakers have blessed Nigerians by releasing several movies that have left us with so many emotions, most of which are positive.

With six months into 2024, the film industry has proven that these filmmakers continuously push themselves to improve their creativity with each production released into the media for public consumption.

This month of June, we bring to your attention movies and series that will be released in June, knowing that each of them has the power to leave you shell-shocked and in awe of the Nollywood film industry.

Deafening Silence (June 7)

“Deafening Silence” is a powerful drama directed by Biodun Stephen, shedding light on gender-based violence in our society. The film features talented actors including Toni Tones, Kate Henshaw, Bimbo Akintola, Daniel Etim Effiong, and Debby Felix. It tells the story of Jane Douglas, who, despite facing adversity, fights for change with a determined team. Don’t miss “Deafening Silence” in cinemas which will be out by June 7.

Beyond The Veil (June 7)

Beyond The Veil, a Nollywood drama series has been renewed for season two, which will be released on Prime Video on June 7, 2024. The critically acclaimed series stars Ame Aiyejina, Jemima Osunde, Ummi Baba Ahmed, Yakubu Muhammed, Eds Eramiha, and more. Created for television by Sifa Asani Gowon and Nadine Ibrahim, the story focuses on five northern Nigerian women navigating life and its unpredictable situations. Together, these five women explore the intricacies of love, friendships, careers and culture shocks.

Muri and Ko. (June 12)

The film depicts the chaos that occurs after a street thug mistakenly kidnaps a child after stealing a car. The family of the child organises a search party for the child, and Muri faces a challenge: release the child to the parents or suffer the consequences. The film, which stars Kunle Remi, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori (KieKie), Femi Jacobs, Buchi Franklin, Charles Okocha, Gloria Anozie-Young, and more will be released in Nigerian cinemas on June 12.

Loot & Lost Kingdom ( June 12)

“Loot and the Lost Kingdom” explores the narrative of Africa’s stolen artefacts with a focus on Nigeria and the hidden story behind these cultural treasures. The documentary exposes the loss of knowledge systems, culture, spirituality, and science experienced by African societies. It is created by filmmakers BB Shashore, Gbemi Shashore, and Olasupo Shashore, and will be available on Netflix from June 12.

Offshoot (June 14)

Starring Kehinde Bankole and Kelechi Udegbe, this crime drama movie follows the newly appointed Director of the Nigerian Drug Agency as she battles a drug cartel and uncovers shocking family secrets. Directed by T. Steve Aveny, the movie also features Ibrahim Suleiman, Gregory Ojefua, Bimbo Manuel, and David Jones David. The movie will be released in cinemas nationwide from June 14.

Lakatabu (June 21)

Produced by Odunlade Adekola, the film stars Olakunle Da-silva, Samuel A. Perry (Broda Shaggi), Eniola Ajao, Adebayo Salami, Femi Adebayo, Bolanle Ninalowo, Tina Mba, Adunni Ade, Adedimeji Lateef, Bolaji Amusan, and many more, “Lakatabu” sees Odunlade bringing a powerful story to life using compelling emotions like corruption and enmity to drive the characters.

Oloture: The Journey (June 28)

The series “Oloture: The Journey“ sees the journalist continue her story after risking it all to uncover a heinous human trafficking syndicate. After carefully following the stories of Oloture and Linda in the 2019 film, Netflix has returned to broaden the story and shine some light on some missed tales.