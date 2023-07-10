Can Local Streamers Survive the Dominance of Amazon Prime Video and Netflix?

The competition in the streaming industry has reached a fever pitch in Nigeria, with global behemoths Amazon Prime Video and Netflix vying for dominance while local streamers struggle to keep up.

The battle for market leadership between these two giants has made it challenging for local providers to retain their audience, leading to a decline in subscribership for local streaming services. This trend is likely to continue as Amazon and Netflix invest heavily in local content and offer more competitive pricing.

The key advantage that Amazon and Netflix possess is their financial prowess, enabling them to invest in high-quality content that local providers simply cannot match.

As an anonymous filmmaker and content producer noted, local streaming services need to find ways to differentiate themselves and leverage their understanding of the local market and relationships with Nollywood producers if they want to survive.

Amazon Prime Video made a bold move by launching a localized version of its service in Nigeria called Prime Video Naija. The company implemented effective marketing techniques, including a cheap subscription plan, free streaming access for seven days, and increased investments in local content production.

By offering more than 20,000 original TV shows and movies within its ecosystem and allowing Nigerian subscribers to pay in local currency, Amazon Prime Video aims to establish a strong foothold in the market and compete with Netflix.

Netflix, on the other hand, has pioneered high-budget local productions and expanded its reach by offering local content to a global audience. The streaming giant strategically acquired local theatrical releases while commissioning original content in partnership with proven filmmakers, including those in Nigeria. This market strategy, coupled with its global brand recognition, has driven demand and positioned Netflix as a major player in the Nollywood industry.

However, the streaming landscape in Nigeria presents unique challenges. High data costs have always been a barrier for streaming services, as subscribers are often hesitant to have dual subscriptions for both data and streaming. Amazon Prime Video has gained a competitive advantage by offering bundled offers in partnership with MTN, a leading telecommunications provider in Nigeria.

The impact of streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video on the Nollywood industry cannot be overstated.

Their entry into the market has contributed to the expansion of Nollywood beyond local boundaries, attracting more global audiences. Netflix alone has invested millions of dollars in locally-produced and commissioned content, showcasing its commitment to the Nigerian market and supporting the growth of the industry.

The battle for market leadership is still in its early stages, but the potential for growth is immense. Nigeria has a large and young population with a growing interest in streaming content.

Streaming services have the opportunity to tap into this demographic and offer authentic stories that reflect Nigerian values, experiences, dreams, and ambitions.

Platforms like Netflix and Amazon are diversifying genres, exploring high-concept action films, grand cultural epic movies, adaptations of popular literature, and faith-based and horror movies to cater to evolving audience preferences.

For local streamers to thrive, they must improve in all aspects of their craft, including storytelling, production value, and marketing. Content is key, and the audience is global. By delivering better-quality movies and enhancing their overall craft, local providers can attract better licensing deals and compete more effectively in the streaming wars.

The streaming landscape in Nigeria is evolving rapidly, presenting both challenges and opportunities. As the battle for viewership continues, it will be interesting to see how local streamers adapt and innovate to secure their place in the hearts and screens of Nigerian audiences.