Jason Porshe launches Spring / Summer ‘23 collection “The Transition.”

In celebration of a decade of fashion service, Jason Porshe, Nigerian bespoke tailoring, fashion, and lifestyle brand, has launched her Spring/Summer ’23 collection tagged “The Transition.”

The collection features a new ready to wear line that comprises T-shirts , scarves, dress shirts, and their signature suit looks.

This very special collection has a story attached to each design we have created for this collection. Every stitch, every detail is well accounted for. This collection marks a milestone for the brand as we celebrate a decade in fashion service.

The Transition was neatly crafted with a focus on comfort, ease, and versatility. It features cotton and elastane t-shirts , silk scarves, casual blazers, shorts, and suits tailored with linen and wool fabrics in very interesting colors.

While the color scheme was selected mainly to complement each other, it also shows how versatile and easy the collection is to style.

“Jason Porshe” is a bespoke tailoring firm with a design approach of reimagining classic masculinity and femininity.

Credits

Creative Direction – @jasonporsheceo , @temitayonathan , @Frontiersbrand
Styling – @magpayne
Photography – @tope_horpload

Models – Naomi , Damilola Bolarinde , Eze Meju , George

www.shopjasonporshe.com

To shop the new collection.

