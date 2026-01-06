Top 5 Stories Of The Day | AU Extends Lake Chad Force Mission in Latest Push Against Boko Haram

The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

AU extends Lake Chad force mission in latest push against Boko Haram

A fresh boost has been given to regional security efforts after the African Union Peace and Security Council approved a one-year extension for the Multinational Joint Task Force battling Boko Haram in the Lake Chad Basin.

The decision, reached at the Council’s December 15 meeting, means the force will continue operations from February 1, 2026, to January 31, 2027. The MNJTF includes troops from Nigeria, Benin, Cameroon, and Chad, with Niger having exited in 2025.

The Council praised progress recorded so far, condemned ongoing terror attacks, and honoured personnel who lost their lives while urging continued cooperation on stabilisation and recovery efforts in the region.

Fuel imports could raise petrol to ₦1,400, Dangote Refinery warns

A sharp rise in petrol prices is possible if Nigeria depends only on imported fuel, Dangote Petroleum Refinery has warned. The company said pump prices could rise to ₦1,400 per litre without large-scale local refining to steady the market.

The refinery dismissed reports of a shutdown for maintenance, calling them false and designed to justify fresh price increases. It accused fuel importers of spreading the claims to protect their interests and exploit consumers.

Dangote said its operations remain stable and ongoing, with the ability to supply between 40 and 50 million litres of petrol daily, helping to keep prices in check nationwide.

Court freezes ₦30.7m linked to alleged NNPC fraud

A federal high court sitting in Abuja has approved the temporary forfeiture of ₦30.7 million suspected to be proceeds of fraud connected to NNPC Limited. Justice Emeka Nwite granted the request after ruling that the EFCC’s application had merit.

The judge ordered that the forfeiture notice be published in a national newspaper, giving anyone with a claim 14 days to explain why the funds should not be permanently seized. The case was adjourned to January 22 for an update on compliance.

The EFCC said the money, paid through four managers’ cheques into its recovery account with UBA, is being pursued under a non-conviction-based forfeiture process allowed by law.

NNPC cuts down Abuja petrol price as market gaps widen

Motorists in Abuja are paying slightly less for petrol after NNPC Limited reduced its pump price to ₦815 per litre at several of its retail outlets. The new rate reflects a ₦20 drop from the earlier ₦835 price.

The adjustment was seen at NNPC stations in Lugbe, Wuse Zones 4 and 6, Keffi Abuja Road, and along the Kubwa Expressway. However, fuel prices remain uneven across the city.

While NNPC sells at ₦815, Matrix stations charge about ₦840, Sunlight sells at ₦825, and Optima Energy at ₦835. MRS outlets, backed by Dangote Refinery, continue to offer the lowest price nationwide at ₦739 per litre.

Maduro pleads ‘not guilty’ as protests greet New York court appearance

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro gestures during a news conference at Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas, Venezuela, July 31, 2024, three days after his disputed reelection. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix, File)

Former Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro has denied all narcotics-related charges after appearing before a federal court in New York on Monday. He and his wife, Cilia Flores, were arrested by US forces on January 3 and accused of running a narcoterrorism network.

Outside the courthouse, supporters and critics staged rival protests, separated by police barricades. While some welcomed Maduro’s capture and backed President Donald Trump, others condemned US intervention and demanded his release.

Maduro pleaded not guilty to four charges, including cocaine trafficking and weapons offences, insisting he remains Venezuela’s president. Flores also entered a not guilty plea. The case resumes on March 17.