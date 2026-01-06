theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt
January 6, 2026
0 Comment
84 Views

Events Happening In Lagos This Week (January 5th-11th)

by YNaija
The holiday festivities are drawing to a close. However, for Lagos, there is still an array of events happening to ensure that you enjoy your time in the city, from karaoke nights to concerts and even vision board events to plan out your year.  Perfect for karaoke lovers, this weekday karaoke night event is the... Read More
Leo Dasilva
Weekend Recap: Johnny Drille, Leo Dasilva, Charles Inojie; In Case You Missed It
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | 3,690 Nigerians Estimated to be Deported Among Immigrants in US

The holiday festivities are drawing to a close. However, for Lagos, there is still an array of events happening to ensure that you enjoy your time in the city, from karaoke nights to concerts and even vision board events to plan out your year. 

  1. KT3

Perfect for karaoke lovers, this weekday karaoke night event is the best way to let loose after a day of work, and it is happening on the 6th of January. 

  1. Africa Music Business Summit 

This event is happening on the 8th of January, and it is the place to be for people who are looking to either get into the music business or connect with like-minded people. 

  1. Agenda Vs Agenda 

This event, hosted by Nok By Alara, is the best way to kick off your weekend, featuring a variety of DJs for house music lovers, and it is happening on the 9th of January. 

  1. Afrima Music Village 

Happening on the 9th of January, this music concert is the perfect way to close out your holiday festivities and let loose after the first week back. 

  1. Map On Cap Live In Concert 

Happening on the 10th of January, this event is perfect for lovers of Afrobeats, and it is the perfect way to start out your weekend festivities. 

  1. Eko Groove At The Beach 

This event is the perfect opportunity to enjoy a beach day, and it is happening on the 11th of December.

  1. Vision Board Party

This event is the perfect way to close out the week and the best way to start your new year. It is an event for people who love planning out their year, and it is happening on the 11th of January.

  1. Afo Anuri 

Happening at Locale on the 11th of January, this event is catered towards people who want to network and map out their year.

  1. King Femi Silva Live

This collaboration of King Femi Silva and the New Lagos Band is a perfect event for lovers of live music, and it is happening on the 11th of January. 

  1. Fela And The Kalakuta Queens 

Happening until the 11th of January, this event is perfect for fans of the Afrobeat legend and is a great way to close out the holiday festivities and celebrate the new year.

Lifestyle
, , , , ,
YNaija
Ayomitide Adeyinka is a writer who loves turning complex ideas into stories people actually want to read. With a political science degree and five years in the content trenches, he has written about everything from Nigerian culture and politics to blockchain technology and brand strategies.
View All Posts by Author
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | AU Extends Lake Chad Force Mission in Latest Push Against Boko Haram
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | AU Extends Lake Chad Force Mission in Latest Push Against Boko Haram
Previous Post
B7-33 Peptide: Exploring its Properties and Research Potential Across Domains
Next Post
You May Also Like
Events Happening In Lagos This Week (January 2nd-4th)
The Goldmine in Afrobeats: Why Western Artists Keep Featuring Nigerian Artists
The Goldmine in Afrobeats: Why Western Artists Keep Featuring Nigerian Artists
Events Happening In Lagos This Week (December 26th-28th)
0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Recent Posts

B7-33 Peptide: Exploring its Properties ...
Events Happening In Lagos This Week (Jan...
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | AU Extends Lake Chad Force Mission in Latest Push Against Boko Haram
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | AU Extends La...
5 Top New Year's Resolutions to Give You A Fresh Start in 2026
5 Top New Year’s Resolutions to Gi...
Weekly Highlights: Here’s What You Mis...
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | FG Drops Defamation Case Against Senator Natasha
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | FG Drops Defa...

Recent Comments

15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 arrow 0 4000 1 0 horizontal https://ynaija.com 300 0 1