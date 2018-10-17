Former Minister, Alhassan allegedly storms APC Secretariat, retrieve items she donated to the party

Immediate past Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan, on Wednesday, retrieved items she donated to the secretariat of the Taraba chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Alhassan who recently resigned her appointment and dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the United Democratic Party (UDP), did not only leave with with most of the party members but has also gone ahead to retrieve computers and furniture she donated to the party’s state secretariat in Jalingo.

According to State Publicity Secretary of the APC, Aaron Artimas, Alhassan also removed rugs, air-conditioning sets and tables she had bought for the party when she was a member.

“We find this development shameful, unfortunately it is true. The former minister has emptied the office she furnished when she was a member of the APC,” Artimas told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Wednesday in Jalingo.

He said the party leadership obliged her request and watched as she removed everything from the party secretariat, expressing surprise that the former minister stooped so low to recover even minor items she had donated to the party. “It is amazing to us because Aisha Alhassan was the highest beneficiary of the party in the state, It is a very shameful action, but we shall leave her to conscience.” he claimed.

‘Mama Taraba,’ as she is popularly known has however denied physically removing the items but said she supported those who did, as the party did not deserve them.

“I bought the items with my money. When my boys told me they were removing them from the party secretariat, I gave them the go-ahead because the APC does not deserve anything of mine.

I could not have moved the items to Abuja. I merely gave my boys the nod to move them out because the APC was wicked to me. If I had left the party on my own, I would not have bothered about the items, but you know the circumstances that pushed me out,” she said.

“I bought the items to furnish the party secretariat, but since I have moved to the UDP, I did not see anything wrong with moving with all my belongings. They should buy their own furniture for the offices,” she added.

The 2015 Governorship candidate of the APC was in September disqualified from contesting the party’s governorship primaries, with the National Chairman linking her disqualification days later to her loyalty to rival Presidential Candidate and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar which she had openly admitted early 2017.