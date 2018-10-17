The Initiative for Equal Rights premieres feature film, ‘We Don’t Live Here Anymore’ (PHOTOS)

The Initiative for Equal Rights (TIERS) premiered the Tope Oshin directed film, ‘We Don’t Live Here Anymore’ on Sunday, October 14, 2018, at IMAX Cinemas, Lekki, Lagos.

The screening was witnessed by celebrities and movie industry players such as Ashionye Raccah, Uti Nwachukwu, Denrele Edun, Latasha Ngwube, Timi Dakolo, Shade Ladipo, among others.

Written by Noni Salma and directed by Tope Oshin, ‘We Don’t Live Here Anymore’ is about two teenagers, Tolu Bajulaiye (Francis Sule) and Chidi Egwuonwu (TemiDayo Akinboro) in a fictional Prominence High School who found themselves embroiled in a scandal that completely alters their future. With a scandal so close to home, Nike (Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi), a powerful matriarch desperately pulls all strings to reset the narrative – leading to a battle of class and wit.

Speaking at the premiere, the Executive Producer, Olumide Makanjuola said, “The question for me is how can we make parents think and understand better for their children. When they do, then they can create a good atmosphere for their children to live, thrive and be happy. This is the reality around us that we have to really think about.”

‘We Don’t Live Here Anymore’ is produced by Tope Oshin, Executive Produced by Olumide Makanjuola and The Initiative for Equal Rights (TIERs). It stars Funlola Aofiyebi Raimi, Katherine Obiang, Osas Ighodaro Ajibade, Francis Sule, Temidayo Akinboro and Omotunde ‘Lolo’ Adebowale-David.

The film is available exclusively on www.myfilmhouse.ng.

See more photos below:

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Sponsor October 17, 2018

This is why the 2018 edition of ‘Lagos Home and Property Festival’ is for you

PropertyPro.ng has announced the 2018 edition of the Lagos Home and Property Festival, the largest trade show in Africa to ...

Sponsor October 17, 2018

Facebook launches Third-Party Fact-Checking in Nigeria

On October 16, 2018, Facebook brought journalists and other stakeholders together in Lagos for the launch of its Third-Party Fact-Checking Programme ...

Sponsor October 17, 2018

5 reasons you shouldn’t miss the TFESS photography training

The Future Enterprise Support Scheme (TFESS) photography training will hold for five days – October 22 through to 26 2018 ...

Sponsor October 17, 2018

Zenith Bank hosts its first Global Economic Forum

One of Africa’s leading financial institutions, Zenith Bank Plc hosted the Zenith Global Economic Forum with the theme “Nigeria Open ...

Sponsor October 17, 2018

Lifebuoy restates commitment to ‘Help A Child Reach 5 Campaign’ with Global Handwashing Day celebrations

To commemorate the 2018 Global Handwashing Day, Lifebuoy, the world’s leading anti-bacterial soap brand from Unilever on Monday, 15 October, ...

Sponsor October 16, 2018

How technology is helping to increase access to financial Services in Nigeria

One of the most critical drivers of economic growth is financial inclusion. This is because access to financial services have ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail