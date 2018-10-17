The Initiative for Equal Rights premieres feature film, ‘We Don’t Live Here Anymore’ (PHOTOS)

The Initiative for Equal Rights (TIERS) premiered the Tope Oshin directed film, ‘We Don’t Live Here Anymore’ on Sunday, October 14, 2018, at IMAX Cinemas, Lekki, Lagos.

The screening was witnessed by celebrities and movie industry players such as Ashionye Raccah, Uti Nwachukwu, Denrele Edun, Latasha Ngwube, Timi Dakolo, Shade Ladipo, among others.

Written by Noni Salma and directed by Tope Oshin, ‘We Don’t Live Here Anymore’ is about two teenagers, Tolu Bajulaiye (Francis Sule) and Chidi Egwuonwu (TemiDayo Akinboro) in a fictional Prominence High School who found themselves embroiled in a scandal that completely alters their future. With a scandal so close to home, Nike (Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi), a powerful matriarch desperately pulls all strings to reset the narrative – leading to a battle of class and wit.

Speaking at the premiere, the Executive Producer, Olumide Makanjuola said, “The question for me is how can we make parents think and understand better for their children. When they do, then they can create a good atmosphere for their children to live, thrive and be happy. This is the reality around us that we have to really think about.”

‘We Don’t Live Here Anymore’ is produced by Tope Oshin, Executive Produced by Olumide Makanjuola and The Initiative for Equal Rights (TIERs). It stars Funlola Aofiyebi Raimi, Katherine Obiang, Osas Ighodaro Ajibade, Francis Sule, Temidayo Akinboro and Omotunde ‘Lolo’ Adebowale-David.

The film is available exclusively on www.myfilmhouse.ng.

See more photos below: