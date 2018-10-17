The YNaija Cover – the 17th of October

Senate directs CBN to suspend ATM card maintenance charges

The Late 5: Voting Buhari, shortest route to Igbo Presidency – Igbo APC Leaders; Atiku pledges 40% youth and women representation in cabinet | More stories

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 17, 2018

The Late 5: Voting Buhari, shortest route to Igbo Presidency – Igbo APC Leaders; Atiku pledges 40% youth and women representation in cabinet | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today: Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 17, 2018

Former Minister, Alhassan allegedly storms APC Secretariat, retrieve items she donated to the party

Immediate past Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan, on Wednesday, retrieved items she donated to the secretariat of  the Taraba chapter ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 17, 2018

Senate directs CBN to suspend ATM card maintenance charges

The Nigerian Senate has asked the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to direct commercial banks to increase the maximum amount ...

Chinedu Okafor October 17, 2018

NBA season 2018/19 kicks off in grandstyle and here’s how the giants faced off

The NBA season began on Wednesday and it kicked off with a bang. Boston Celtics, rookie of the year contender, ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 17, 2018

Having only resumed last week, this is how Nigerian senators decided to spend today

After all the political rumblings that took place the past few weeks, the Nigerian Senate, who after postponing their resumption ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 17, 2018

Entertainment Roundup: Roseanne Barr reacts after she is knocked out from ‘The Conners’; Idris Elba in talks to feature in ‘Cats’ | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today. ...

