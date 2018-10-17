The Late 5: Voting Buhari, shortest route to Igbo Presidency – Igbo APC Leaders; Atiku pledges 40% youth and women representation in cabinet | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today:

Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has said that his policy document for Nigeria, should he win the 2019 election is ready, promising that 40 percent of his cabinet will be made up of women and youths.

The former Vice President who bemoaned that the country was losing its best doctors & professionals including young people to countries like Canada and the likes, argued that during his time in government, policies were designed to help young people grow – stronger banks, telecoms etc, adding that many returned to Nigeria to start successful businesses.

“Our policy document which is ready and will be unveiled soon, is dedicated primarily to creating an enabling environment for Nigerian youth and women to return to the path of wealth creation and gainful employment,” he said.

The Federal Government on Wednesday made clarifications about the implementation of Executive Order 6 signed by President Muhammadu Buhari, saying it has nothing to do with 2019 general elections, but to strengthen the anti-corruption fight of the administration.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed who made the disclosure at the Chatham House, a UK-based Royal Institute of International Affairs said the order was not to witch-hunt any political opponent, explaining that the President had in the exercise of his constitutional powers signed the order but the government suspended its implementation because some people went to court to challenge it, as soon as it was proclaimed.

“But last week, the court ruled in favour of the government and the government said that it is time to start its implementation,” he said.

Leaders from the South East in the Lagos chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday called on Igbos to embrace the candidacy of President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 presidential elections as the shortest route for the ethnic group to clinch the Presidency.

Leader of the group and Spokesman of the Lagos APC, Joe Igbokwe, who made the declaration in Lagos, said there was need for Igbo not to allow the sentiments of a vice-presidential slot, becloud their sense of reasoning over an anticipated Igbo presidency in 2023, adding that the Buhari administration had achieved so much in infrastructure development in the South East and broken grounds that should guarantee his return.

“We should support PMB, instead of Atiku; and there is need for the Igbo to key in so as not to lose out in the scheme for power. The president has even said so, that he will support an Igbo presidency in 2023. It is wise that we also support him in 2019,” he said.

Former Governor of Delta, James Ibori, on Wednesday lost an appeal at the British Court of Appeal against his conviction in London for a 10-count charge of fraud and money-laundering, involving sums amounting to at least 50 million pounds ($66 million) in stolen public funds through British banks and properties.

Ibori, Governor of oil-rich Delta (1999-2007), in his appeal is alleging misconduct by British Police and prosecutors, which he argued, tainted the judicial process leading to his conviction by London court in 2012 after he pleaded guilty to the charges that saw him receive a 13-year jail sentence but returned to Nigeria recently having served half of the term, as is common in the British system.

“I have put my legal team on notice to explore every legal avenue to expose this massive cover-up – including applying to the European Court of Human Rights to ensure that this assault on my fundamental rights does not stand,” a statement by his Media Assistant, Tony Eluemunor, read.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says the immediate past Governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose, who reported at its Abuja office on Tuesday, in line with his promise is still being interrogated by the commission.

Spokesperson of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren who disclosed this in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Wednesday.

Providing answers as to why Fayose was still detained for over 24 hours, he said “we are still within range. We are not keeping him but interrogating him.”

And stories from around the world:

President of the United States, Donald Trump says he does not want to walk away from Saudi Arabia despite ongoing concerns about Khashoggi’s disappearance, arguing the US relies on the kingdom in the fight against “terrorism.” (Al Jazeera)

Turkish investigators have entered the residence of the Saudi consul in Istanbul to gather more evidence about the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi.

Turkish officials suspect the Saudi journalist was killed during a visit to the nearby consulate on 2 October. (BBC)

British Prime Minister Theresa May said Wednesday that “now is the time” to make a Brexit deal happen, as she arrived for a summit with EU leaders seeking to unblock stalled divorce talks. (AFP)

At least 19 people were killed and dozens injured at a college in the Black Sea region of Crimea on Wednesday when a student went through the building shooting at fellow pupils before killing himself, Russian law enforcement officials said. (Reuters)

Brazilian far-right presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday that electoral victory was “within reach” and his campaign team said it had now switched to “cruise control” as it seeks to avoid hiccups and glide to the finish line. (Reuters)