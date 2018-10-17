Today’s Noisemakers: Atiku Abubakar, Betty Irabor, Bright Uchemadu, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Betty Irabor

I know we have a major drug abuse problem on our hands but I can’t believe the abuse has reached a stage where our youth are getting HIGH from toxic pit latrines, gutters and dry excrement. Speechless!! — Betty Irabor (@BettyIrabor) October 17, 2018

What?! This is too much!!

2. Atiku Abubakar

Let us keep this here in case he wins.

3. Bright Uchemadu

Did i just hear someone say "Break up is for small boys, Real men pause the Relationship and resume when she is back to her senses" 🤣 — Bright Uchemadu (@iamswitchme) October 17, 2018

Bros stop lying, is it not what you were thinking, then you typed it and pressed ‘tweet’?

Liar liar uncle.

Meanwhile, what does ‘back to her senses’ mean? And… what if the man is at fault?

4. Habib Lateef

Your “type” is limiting your potential — The Habib Lateef (@SIREHABBIIBB) October 17, 2018

True talk.

5. Dakore Egbuson-Akande

Amen oo. At least we were there by the spirit.

5. Uncle Ari

What is this one saying again?

If you had a pole a light year (distance covered by light wave in a year) long and you stand at one end and have a ball at another end, and you pushed the pole from your end, it will take about 900,000 years before the ball moves. https://t.co/0uH6lk49tk — Uncle Ari (@MazeDaMouth) October 17, 2018

Can someone tell Uncle Ari that what he typed sounds like gibberish?

6. Edhuyo

Don't judge or crucify someone because they don't share same beliefs with you… LYING AND FORNICATION are two different sins with same PUNISHMENT… — December 26th (@IamEdhuyo) October 17, 2018

Exactly, but some people will prefer to glorify one sin and demonise the other.

7. Temidayo Sidiq

Oshey, this one is forming rhyme scheme expert.

"Assumptions are the termites of relationships." If it's too disturbing to bear, ask for clarification.

If you can't suppress it, express it! Don't ruin it with silence.

Don't die in silence.#WednesdayWisdom pic.twitter.com/HPxZGqvPQJ — Temidayo Taiwo-Sidiq (@iamcompereariyo) October 17, 2018

Although we have one important line…”don’t die in silence“.