Gay couple prepare to welcome their first biological child

Two gay dads, Biff Chaplow and Trystan Reese have shown excitement as they prepare to welcome their first biological child.

The duo are already adoptive parents to two young children, Riley and Hailey.

But Chaplow and Reese had always longed for a baby of their own.

The transgender among them, Trystan, first conceived in 2016 but suffered a miscarriage six weeks into the pregnancy.

Now the married couple, who live in Portland, Oregon, have confirmed Reese is due to give birth in the summer.

In a post on their website, Reese said that some people think “trans people were born into the wrong bodies, and we really hate our bodies, and that’s why we need to transition.”

“For me, just transitioning normally – taking testosterone so that I have a beard and my voice is deep as its ever gonna get – and appear like a man… that’s enough for me. “I never felt like I needed to change my body. “And I for sure do not hate my body “I feel like my body is awesome, I feel like it’s a gift to have been born with the body that I did. “So if you can start to understand that, then it starts to make more sense that it would not seem totally bizarre for me to want to create and carry a baby.” (Photo: Facebook/Biff and I) (Photo: Facebook/Biff and I)