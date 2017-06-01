Comedian AY’s ‘10 DAYS IN SUN CITY’ hits cinemas across Nigeria from June 23

The Guinness World record movie producer and actor, comedian AY is set to take the third instalment hilarious ‘Akpos’ franchise to a whole new level with his highly anticipated ‘10 DAYS IN SUN CITY’ that will be hitting the cinemas across Nigeria from June 23, 2017.

The very romantic, action packed comedy movie which is coming after two of his very successful box office outings of ‘30 DAYS IN ATLANTA’ and ‘A TRIP TO JAMAICA’ will be showcasing Akpos in an entirely new hilarious light. The star-studded comedy movie features A-list movie cast from Nigeria such as AY, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Adesua Etomi, Mercy Johnson, Falz The Bahd Guy, 2Baba, Gbenro Ajibade, Juliet Ibrahim, Uti Nwachukwu, Fathia Balogun, Freeze, Annie Idibia to name a few. The movie also features Miguel Nunez Jr from Hollywood coupled with a talented and hilarious South Africa cast that includes Thenjiiwe Moseley, Amanda Du Pont, Celeste Ntuli and lots more. #10daysinsuncity

10 DAYS IN SUN CITY OFFICIAL TRAILER