Cold War! This Hilary Clinton clapback at President Trump is everything

President Donald Trump and former Secretary of State and Democrat nominee in the highly controversial 2016 elections Hilary Clinton are at full blown verbal war.

President Trump tweeted his response to Clinton’s recent revelations at the Recode’s Code Conference Wednesday where she talked about what went wrong during the elections and all the parties she felt were to blame. Excluding herself.

See Trump’s tweet;

Clinton clapped back at Trump in no time, dragging his most recent viral “covfefe” tweet.

Clinton’s epic response;  “People in covfefe houses shouldn’t throw covfefe.

The tweet was just one of the many ways Clinton has thrown jabs and mocked Trump of recent. At the Code conference, she had joked about  President Trump’s incomplete Twitter post to Kara Swisher an editor at Vox Media site Recode conference,saying; “I thought it was a hidden message to the Russians”. The Twitter post read, “Despite the constant negative press covfefe”.
Later in response to questions from the audience, Clinton said “You can’t let Trump and his allies be a diversion, they are a threat, and they have been effective up until now. She also used Twitter as an example of the many ways the Trump administration was distracting Americans from what the real issues were. “Maybe for a minute you’ll forget the latest accusations about them conspiring with Russia or their trillion-dollar mathematical mistake in their budget or depriving 23 million people of health care. You know, it’s the circus, right?” she said.
In typical fashion, the White House has  refused to acknowledge that the tweet which went viral worldwide  was a typo error on the part of the President. Press secretary Spicer still claimed at an off-camera press meeting Wednesday that the President and a small group of people were in the know of what exactly “covfefe” meant.

 

