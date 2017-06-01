Cold War! This Hilary Clinton clapback at President Trump is everything

Clinton clapped back at Trump in no time, dragging his most recent viral “covfefe” tweet.

Clinton’s epic response; “People in covfefe houses shouldn’t throw covfefe.

People in covfefe houses shouldn't throw covfefe. https://t.co/M7oK5Z6qwF — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 1, 2017

mocked Trump The tweet was just one of the many ways Clinton has thrown jabs andof recent. At the Code conference, she had joked about President Trump’s incomplete Twitter post to Kara Swisher an editor at Vox Media site Recode conference,saying; “I thought it was a hidden message to the Russians”. The Twitter post read, “Despite the constant negative press covfefe”.

Later in response to questions from the audience, Clinton said “You can’t let Trump and his allies be a diversion, they are a threat, and they have been effective up until now. She also used Twitter as an example of the many ways the Trump administration was distracting Americans from what the real issues were. “Maybe for a minute you’ll forget the latest accusations about them conspiring with Russia or their trillion-dollar mathematical mistake in their budget or depriving 23 million people of health care. You know, it’s the circus, right?” she said.

In typical fashion, the White House has refused to acknowledge that the tweet which went viral worldwide was a typo error on the part of the President. Press secretary Spicer still claimed at an off-camera press meeting Wednesday that the President and a small group of people were in the know of what exactly “covfefe” meant.