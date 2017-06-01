Cold War! This Hilary Clinton clapback at President Trump is everything

President Donald Trump and former Secretary of State and Democrat nominee in the highly controversial 2016 elections Hilary Clinton are at full blown verbal war.
President Trump tweeted his response to Clinton’s recent revelations at the Recode’s Code Conference Wednesday where she talked about what went wrong during the elections and all the parties she felt were to blame. Excluding herself.
See Trump’s tweet;
Crooked Hillary Clinton now blames everybody but herself, refuses to say she was a terrible candidate. Hits Facebook & even Dems & DNC.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2017
Clinton clapped back at Trump in no time, dragging his most recent viral “covfefe” tweet.
People in covfefe houses shouldn't throw covfefe. https://t.co/M7oK5Z6qwF
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 1, 2017
