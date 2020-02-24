God of Account Balance, Change of Destiny | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here are the ones we saw today:

The Realest Rapper Alive is now an influencer/laptop engineer Nigeria 🤝 Changing Destiny — ME 🆖️ (@lasubred) February 24, 2020

I’m very angry the way pad is costly in the market,while condoms are cheap or even free. Sex is a choice, menstrual flow is not. Women are really suffering. Pad should be free. Let the cost go to condoms.😎 — Green (@greenaugustus44) February 24, 2020

1st and 2nd year in tertiary institution is just like a formal flex from secondary school, 3rd and 4th year will make you ask if a degree will count in heaven. — hephzibah (@sisi_alagboeko) February 24, 2020

If you are ashamed of how your girlfriend dress then open your wallet bro and get her a better dress… — DICKYY (@lilsalm_) February 24, 2020

I just checked my bank account. God, this account balance is not for me. I reject it in Jesus name😬 — BrezzIsLife (@jayythedope) February 24, 2020

If girls can love their boyfriends the same way they love LIES, this world will be a better place. — Steven and 14 Others (@iamsteveeola) February 24, 2020

In other countries, when someone stopped you, stretched one hand forward with the second hand holding a gun and asking you for money with a frowned face, it’s called robbery. In Nigeria, it’s called The Police. — Duke of Ibadan 🀄️ (@AsiwajuLerry) February 24, 2020