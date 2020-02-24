Tosin Olaseinde: The money guru who ‘mishandled’ her finances early in her career

Hey guys! Welcome – again – to another tile in the Share of Voice scrabble board. With Share of Voice, we aim to tell stories of and have conversations with CEOs, Directors, C-Suite Execs, Brand Managers, Media Personalities, influencers across industries. We have had conversations, in all visual formats, with people like Tosin Ajibade (OloriSupergal), Samuel Ajiboye (Alpha and Jam), Adenike Fagbemi (Nixxhash Communications), etc. And this one…

She is a Nigerian Chartered Accountant and Founder of Money Africa – a personal finance platform to teach healthy financial habits and a wealth management coaching platform. She has ten years experience in finance, has worked with the British American Tobacco, Bloomberg TV Africa, Phoenix Global Capital, etc. Yes, we are excited too!

Let’s take you through all she told us.

Life is a safari – Tosin remembers the timeline

What if you were asked how the journey has been since you became sentient. It’s usually a stickler, and tiring too because every time we meet a journalist or a host or an interviewer, the question is asked, but there are details we forget until it is asked again. It goes on in that cycle. For Tosin Olaseinde, it’s been an interesting ride. See it:

“Money Africa started as a hobby. I had over ten years of experience in finance but poor mishandling of my money for the first few years of my career. I opened an Instagram page and Facebook group to just talk all things money after I had figured it out. The market responded positively, and in about two years we have over 100,000 followers across our social media platforms.”

The change syndrome

Let’s take a minute. We know you won’t, but we wanted you to ask yourself how you approach change; do the same for your organisation or business. Tosin says The Money Africa has “become more structured. In order to scale, structure is very key and that’s what we have done. So we still achieve our objective of financial literacy, however, on a bigger and more structured way.”

Who says ‘stop learning’?

“I learn from others experiences and from my own mistakes. There’s no point repeating the same mistakes if we can gain external insight. I am very aggressive about learning and usually ask: “how can we do it better?” and “whatever is worth doing is worth doing well.” I take these two mantras seriously.” Great stuff yeah? We are not done yet.

The legacy-leaving necessary bias

“I want to be remembered as a person who lived an impactful life and played a critical role in personal finance across Africa. I want our books, messages, apps, media, etc. to have positively influenced someone out there about their personal finance and help them on their journey to financial independence. I want to be remembered as someone who built something out of nothing and made it valuable.” Thoughts ran through your head? We know right!

Doing something else

“I’d still do what I do, however, I’d love to travel and give back to charity at a higher scale. I love to see new places and experience new things. I also love to positively impact my society.”

Those things we don’t know about Tosin

“I’m an easy-going loving person. I really just want to enjoy life and do great things. Why am I so passionate about literacy? It’s to help people get money out of the way so they can live their best lives.”

When she’s not working…

“I’m really passionate about education and children from low-income households getting access to quality education. As Nigeria is an out of school capital with about 13 Million children out-of-school, I’m passionate about how we can work towards bridging that gap.”

And that’s it. But we have more – and more stories to tell.