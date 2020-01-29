It’s a misconception that a young business executive is more competent than an older business executive

Digital technology is a future already here – in fact, you will not be crowing if you said it is that idea that will phase out traditional methods. We have had billboards and posters for years on now, but something new is here! And Samuel Ajiboye is at the front coach of the train.

In this interview, we wanted to know how and why he does it. Well, you will agree that the Country Manager for a global digital technology brand is ‘innovation personified’. Here’s how the interview went:

The most interesting thing about Samuel’s job?

“The possibilities of unlimited opportunities that a true combination of digital and out-of-home can offer. That the frontiers to cover are unending as technology will always bring in a new competitive edge.”

Changing landscapes and content consumers

“Client’s needs actually are endless; we have set out to build an emotional connection between brands and the audience this means that we will continuously remain relevant to our client and hence increase our brand value locally in Nigeria and regionally across Africa.”

The driving force behind Samuel’s vision

“Every day I wake up I dream of building a global media business that’s African. There are currently no global media from Africa. That’s our WHY and our team all over understands that we will never rest till we have this dream come through.”

‘I play too’

“Listening to Uyo Meyo (By Teni on my way back home from work) and then the audio version of MEN WHO BUILT AMERICA from my house in the morning throughout the day. It keeps my spirit alive.”

Life’s misconceptions

“That a young twenty-something-year-old business executive is as competent and more than a forty something-year-old business executive.

“That leaders are humans and bound to make mistakes nobody is superhuman, The misconception that as a leader you will always have the right answer and make the right moves at all time, I work with a team so those always right answers always is a combination of internal refining with a great team.”