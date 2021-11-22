ViacomCBS Networks Africa takes home 32 Promax Awards 

ViacomCBS Networks Africa (VCNA) is underscoring its position in the media and entertainment industry with an impressive, record-breaking thirty-two awards at this year’s 2021 Promax Africa Awards.

The VCNA design team is deservedly recognised for their phenomenal creative work with most of the awards giving recognition to the creative and design work done on, Comedy Central Africa’s Novemballs and MTV Base Africa Got Next. The most notable win for the VCNA design team includes, Best Design Without Footage for New at Nein and Most Outstanding Design in Promotions for the home of African Comedy, Comedy Central Africa’s Novemballs.

Sticking to its mantra of pushing the creative envelope, Comedy Central Africa’s Novemballs, the biggest campaign on the Comedy Central Roast each year, took home a staggering six awards, five of those in the gold category. The purpose of the Novemballs campaign is to draw attention to testicular cancer by encouraging men to regularly self-test and take precautions against testicular cancer.

“Congratulations to our talented team behind each accolade. This record-breaking win for us speaks to the innovation and creativity our team and partners put in regularly to engage with audiences and communities. The Promax Africa Awards are an esteemed recognition of entertainment marketing and the awards are testament to VCNA’s commitment to creating content with an authentic Africa narrative that travels across the world”, commented Dillon Khan, Vice President of Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, and ViacomCBS International Studios at VCNA.

The Promax Awards are the world’s premier celebration of outstanding achievement in entertainment marketing and design and reflect VCNA’s commitment to bringing the best entertainment through outstanding and relevant content. VCNA would like to congratulate all the winners on their outstanding performances.

The winning ViacomCBS Networks Africa campaigns from the 2021 Promax Africa Awards are:

Gold

Best Image Campaign (Television or Streaming Platform) – Novemballs

Best Themed Campaign – New At Nein

Best Reality/Unscripted/Non-Fiction Programme Spots – Carbonara Speed Read

Best Use of Humour In Promotion- Novemballs

National Geographic Best Public Service Announcement / Community Spot – Novemballs

Best Use of Design in Video – Beautiful Nine

Best Design Without Footage – New at Nine

Most Outstanding Design in Promotion – Novemballs

Something For Nothing – Festive Season PSA

Best Copy / Script Writing – New At Nein

Silver

Best Reality/Unscripted/Non-Fiction Programme Spots – Mbau Reloaded Launch Promo

Best Children’s Promo – Nickmusic

Mama Africa Award – Africa Got Next

Something For Nothing – Youth Day

Best Music Composition – Isono

Best Copy / Script Writing- New At Nein

Best Ident Design – MTV Stings

Best Original Logo Design – Drip City

Best Design Without Footage – Baselines

Most Outstanding Design in Promotion – Africa Got Next

Bronze

Use Of Celebrity/Influencer/Talent Using social media – Black Girl Magic

Best Movie Promo – Live for The Moment

Program Intro Sequence- Nickmusic

Best CG Animation- 100% Naija

Best Design Without Footage – Amapiano

Something For Nothing- Carbonara Speed Read

Best PSA- Festive Season

Representation In Action- Women’s Day