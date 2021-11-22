Penzaarville Africa wins Brandcom’s Outstanding Influencer Marketing Agency Award

Media and Communications Agency, Penzaarville Africa has been named the most outstanding influencer marketing agency of the year by the organisers of the BRANDCOM Awards. The announcement was made at 2021 edition of the annual awards which held in Lagos on Friday, November 19, 2021.

According to the organisers, the award is the highest honor and is reserved for agencies that have excelled in upholding the highest professional standard in the influencer marketing subset of the Integrated Marketing Communications industry.

The official statement read further, that amongst other things, excellent delivery, quality of work, timeliness and professionalism were some of the parameters for the choice of the agency along with the outstanding success it has recorded for its clientele.

While receiving the award, the CEO, Penzaarville Africa, Olufemi Oguntamu expressed delight at the gesture describing it as a good reward for the team’s effort. He added that being recognized alongside other juggernauts in the industry is an indication that the Agency is on a good path.

In his words, “This recognition is deeply appreciated by all of us at Penzaarville Africa because it validates the hard work, tenacity, dedication, values we believe in and hold in high esteem. Needless to say, the last six years since we began operations have been quite challenging but nods like this make the journey worth the while. We are proud of how far we have come but more importantly, delighted about how far we can go. We dedicate this award to our friends, partners and more importantly, our clients and we say to them, Let’s do more”.

Led by Oguntamu who himself was recently named outstanding young media brand entrepreneur by Marketing edge, Penzaarville Africa continues to thrive as one of the fast growing media and communications agencies in Nigeria leveraging 21st century digital tools to provide solutions to client’s marketing and communications challenges. In the last six years, the Agency has consulted for local and international brands including Bolt, Red Bull, Google, YouTube and Microsoft Nigeria.

