Men should take the lead against gender-based violence – Ramaphosa | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on:

Covid in Kenya: Government gives 20 million a month to get vaccinated

Kenyans will be barred from bars, restaurants and public transport from 21 December if they are not fully vaccinated against Covid-19, Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe says. – BBC reports.

Men should take the lead against gender-based violence – Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday that just as ending gender-based violence (GBV) cannot be the State’s responsibility alone, the onus cannot be on women and children to end the shocking levels of violence and abuse against them. – Polity reports.

Pregnant women at risk in Malawi as drug shortage prevents caesareans

Almost half of Malawi’s district hospitals have closed their operating theatres due to a dire shortage of anaesthetics. – The Guardian reports.

Morocco: Archeologists discover world’s oldest jewelry

Researchers in Morocco unveiled Thursday the oldest jewelry dating back “between 142,000 and 150,000 years. – africanews reports.

Victor Osimhen: Nigeria and Napoli wait on results of facial surgery

Nigeria and Napoli face an anxious wait over the fitness of Victor Osimhen after the striker suffered fractures to his cheekbone and eye socket in the 3-2 defeat by Inter Milan on Sunday. – BBC Sport reports.