Trapped | The Daily Vulnerable

by Avviva Oluwaseun

I feel trapped.
I feel like I’m being held to a high standard, but it has to be defined by them;
I’m not sure I even recognise myself again or it’s now them talking and I don’t think;
I’m ok with that.

What happens when the mistakes start to occur?
What happens when my strength starts to fade?
What happens is I become a shadow of what once was
What happens to the love then?

But I choose me
To be me and be free
To fail, fall and fall again
So I can rise, live and light up this world
I deserve this and more
I deserve me!

*Oluwaseun is a Creative Producer adept at media production, advertisement, graphics design, marketing and project management. He writes from Lagos, Nigeria.

 

