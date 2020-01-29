Trapped | The Daily Vulnerable

by Avviva Oluwaseun

I feel trapped.

I feel like I’m being held to a high standard, but it has to be defined by them;

I’m not sure I even recognise myself again or it’s now them talking and I don’t think;

I’m ok with that.

What happens when the mistakes start to occur?

What happens when my strength starts to fade?

What happens is I become a shadow of what once was

What happens to the love then?

But I choose me

To be me and be free

To fail, fall and fall again

So I can rise, live and light up this world

I deserve this and more

I deserve me!

*Oluwaseun is a Creative Producer adept at media production, advertisement, graphics design, marketing and project management. He writes from Lagos, Nigeria.