Protect your time | The Daily Vulnerable

by Kara Cutruzzula

What’s the most important part of your day?

Maybe it’s your morning routine — you love the quiet moments with your best friend. (Coffee.)

Or maybe it’s collaborating with your colleagues. Feeling stimulated by your work.

Maybe it’s the few pages you read during lunch, or the few minutes you spend in the sun.

Maybe it’s sleeping for eight hours, and knowing you’re fueling yourself for the next day.

Or maybe it’s the interactions you have with your friends and loved ones, the texts and FaceTimes, and in-person time, too.

Or maybe it’s watching The Bachelor.

It’s nice to think about what’s important. It reminds you what you can return to, or maybe what you’re missing.

It also reminds you what you need to protect.

*Kara is a journalist, playwright, and lyricist living in Brooklyn. She can be found either at Brass Ring or at karacutruzzula.com.