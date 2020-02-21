Where is your period? For the love of Pete Edochie | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

So this is what Pete Edochie meant when he said we shouldn’t be kneeling down. Who else is taking notes? 📝🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/xKaNRTE8d3 — DemoLa (@Demo__UK) February 21, 2020

Feminist waiting for Pete Edochie to apologize. https://t.co/pZvWjzYBzs — Unu Amaro Kam Sịrị Kwado (@AfamDeluxo) February 21, 2020

South Africans when they bring out their best names for cardi and she be like nehh…… chioma b pic.twitter.com/mjmiMOm6Qq — Khlvin☄ (@khlvinkingsley) February 21, 2020

Nigerians to South Africans after Cardi B adopted Chioma B as her official African name😂😂 pic.twitter.com/dUKBbNcpfQ — ÓGBÉNÍ AGÙNTÁÁSÒLÒ 🤟🏼 (@ThatTallPR) February 21, 2020

Nobody:

Nobody : South Africans: @iamcardib here is a new name Chioma B : pic.twitter.com/884yq0P0SQ — Paul Ugochukwu (@PaulUgochukwu) February 21, 2020

Please if you are married, be proud and add it to your profile. I can't be shooting shot at married women. I don't what anybody to shoot shot at my wife in the future. Thank you! — Your Guardian Angel😇 (@AskMeWhatIWant) February 21, 2020

I lost a few brain cells reading this tweet. https://t.co/Hw5Y1izw9Y — Aproko Doctor™ (@aproko_doctor) February 21, 2020

After collecting the charm from the native doctor and one of the otedolas' agrees to hang out with him Speed Darlington: pic.twitter.com/8QG6QhjeYY — Overcummer (@elcataphy_) February 21, 2020

The ‘L’ in Nigerian Tailors stands for Lies. — Samuel Mbah (@__Mbah) February 21, 2020