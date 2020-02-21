To kneel or not to kneel – The YNaija Cover | 21st February 2020

Veteran actor, Pete Edochie has drawn backlash from young Nigerians on social media following his remarks as contained in a viral video that first surfaced online on Thursday.

In the said video, Chief Edochie in emphasizing supposed ills associated with a Nigerian man kneeling while proposing to his fiancée, described it as idiotic and unbefitting of any man who knows his onions. He added that such practice is alien to African culture and doing so for an African woman amounts to surrendering one’s destiny to her.

In a series of reactions that started on Thursday and entered into late Friday, most Millenials and Gen Z found everything wrong with his statement, as many insisted that he was too old to know what should work in a generation like theirs.

Our Take:

Marriage is a very sensitive issue with no ‘one-size-fits-all’ principle deemed as the most effective way to walk the rope. While a number of variables (including background, exposure, culture, etc.) determine the attitude of would-be couples, parents and grandparents (obviously not of the aforementioned generation) must realize that the world is evolving daily and new knowledge comes with it, thus influencing behavioural patterns in societal endeavours inclusive of marriage.

In the end, each man should practise what works for him. Shikenah!

You can also check out our latest stories using the following links: