No going back on social media regulation – Lai Mohammed, Freeing ex-Boko Haram terrorists is suspicious – CAN | 5 Things that Should Matter Today

Lai Mohammed says no going back on social media regulation

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has stated that the federal government will be moving on with its plan to regulate social media. Lai Mohammed who disclosed this weeks after he denied the existence of a bill for the regulation of social media in an interview with an international news platform, said they have already contacted two major platforms; Facebook and Google.

Obaseki revokes certificate of occupancy of James Ibori property

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state has revoked the statutory right of occupancy of a property belonging to former governor of Delta State, James Ibori. The property is located on plot 103A Aiguobasimwin Crescent, old GRA, Oredo Local Government Area.

The Edo state governor who signed the revocation order, said the property was revoked in exercise of the power conferred on him by sections (28) 1 and 38 of the Land Use Degree of 1978 and by virtue of all other laws enabling him on that behalf.

APC urges Supreme Court to reverse sack of David Lyon as winner of Bayelsa guber election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged the Supreme Court to reverse its judgement which sacked David Lyon as the winner of the Governorship election held in Bayelsa State in 2019.

In an application filed by APC’s team of lawyers led by Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) and Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), the apex court were urged to set aside the “wrong” interpretation given to its judgment of February 13, 2020 and its subsequent execution by the Independent National. electoral Commission (INEC).

Late footballer Justin Fashanu inducted into the National Football Museum’s Hall of Fame

Late footballer, Justin Fashanu has been inducted into the National Football Museum’s Hall of Fame. Fashanu who was England’s first male English professional to come out as gay while still playing, back in 1990, was inducted into the National Football Museum’s Hall of Fame on Wednesday, on what would have been his 59th birthday.

CAN says freeing ex-Boko Haram terrorists is suspicious and troubling

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has raised an alarm over the reintegration, rehabilitation and de-radicalisation of Boko Haram suspects by the Federal Government.

CAN’s President Samson Ayokunle who described the development as “suspicious and troubling” while speaking at a news conference in Abuja to mark the second year of Leah Sharibu’s abduction, wondered why the Federal Government think the freed ex-terrorists won’t return to Sambisa forest and pick up their arms against innocent Nigerians.