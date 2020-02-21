No going back on social media regulation – Lai Mohammed, Freeing ex-Boko Haram terrorists is suspicious – CAN | 5 Things that Should Matter Today

Lai Mohammed says no going back on social media regulation

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has stated that the federal government will be moving on with its plan to regulate social media. Lai Mohammed who disclosed this weeks after he denied the existence of a bill for the regulation of social media in an interview with an international news platform, said they have already contacted two major platforms; Facebook and Google.

Obaseki revokes certificate of occupancy of James Ibori property

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state has revoked the statutory right of occupancy of a property belonging to former governor of Delta State, James Ibori. The property is located on plot 103A Aiguobasimwin Crescent, old GRA, Oredo Local Government Area.

The Edo state governor who signed the revocation order, said the property was revoked in exercise of the power conferred on him by sections (28) 1 and 38 of the Land Use Degree of 1978 and by virtue of all other laws enabling him on that behalf.

APC urges Supreme Court to reverse sack of David Lyon as winner of Bayelsa guber election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged the Supreme Court to reverse its judgement which sacked David Lyon as the winner of the Governorship election held in Bayelsa State in 2019.

In an application filed by APC’s team of lawyers led by Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) and Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), the apex court were urged to set aside the “wrong” interpretation given to its judgment of February 13, 2020 and its subsequent execution by the Independent National. electoral Commission (INEC).

Late footballer Justin Fashanu inducted into the National Football Museum’s Hall of Fame 

Late footballer, Justin Fashanu has been inducted into the National Football Museum’s Hall of Fame. Fashanu who was England’s first male English professional to come out as gay while still playing, back in 1990, was inducted into the National Football Museum’s Hall of Fame on Wednesday, on what would have been his 59th birthday.

CAN says freeing ex-Boko Haram terrorists is suspicious and troubling

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has raised an alarm over the reintegration, rehabilitation and de-radicalisation of Boko Haram suspects by the Federal Government.

CAN’s President Samson Ayokunle who described the development as “suspicious and troubling” while speaking at a news conference in Abuja to mark the second year of Leah Sharibu’s abduction, wondered why the Federal Government think the freed ex-terrorists won’t return to Sambisa forest and pick up their arms against innocent Nigerians.

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Op-Ed Editor February 20, 2020

Burna Boy’s chloroquine inspiration, Feminists on corona virus | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Op-Ed Editor February 20, 2020

Lagos places 63 under surveillance over Lassa fever, Victor Moses may receive surprise EPL medal | 5 Things that Should Matter Today

Lagos records first case of Lassa fever, place 63 persons under surveillance The Lagos government has placed 63 persons under ...

Op-Ed Editor February 19, 2020

Latest danger of #OkadaBan, Pounded yam wife | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Op-Ed Editor February 19, 2020

‘Corruption is the cause of Corona Virus’ – Magu; INEC reacts to order against deregistering parties – 5 Things that Should Matter Today

EFCC boss Ibrahim Magu says coronavirus is caused by corruption The acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ...

Op-Ed Editor February 18, 2020

Toke Makinwa the marriage counsellor, Pastor Adeboye the trigger lord | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Op-Ed Editor February 18, 2020

Ighalo plays against Chelsea, makes history; Sharia Council dares Boko Haram – 5 Things that Should Matter Today

Nigeria’s Odion Ighalo made history on Monday night as he came on for new club Manchester United in the 2-0 ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail