Arese Ugwu’s smart money franchise is coming to the small screen

First there were the teasers on Instagram, then the unofficial unveilings of the cast, and now we are getting an official statement. Arese Ugwu, financial expert and author of viral sensation The Smart Money Woman Guide is finally taking the memorable characters in her financial literary self-help book and bringing them to life on the small screen. This is momentous for many reasons.

Arese gets the honour of being the first Nigerian to adapt a best selling non-fiction novel into a made for TV series, and with that she retains intellectual property on both projects and gets to expand the power of her franchise beyond the literary industry. The potentials are endless for Smart Money Woman and the television series will provide the fuel for her recently released sequel to Smart Money Woman, unsurprisingly called The Smart Money Tribe.

The series already boasts a somewhat impressive cast, Osas Ighodaro who is being unanimously panned for her work in RED TV’s Assistant Madams yet is also the highest grossing actress in Nigeria for the last few years, is on the cast, as are Beverly Naya, Ini Dima Okojie, Toni Tones (another highest grossing actress) and Lala Akindoju who is a critical darling on stage and screen and is making her name in production and directing. Relative newcomers Ebenezer Eno and Temisan Emmanuel also bring their talents to the project.

Will the show stay true to the source material or shift towards more romantic comedy fare, we’ll have to wait and see.