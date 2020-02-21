Arese Ugwu’s smart money franchise is coming to the small screen

First there were the teasers on Instagram, then the unofficial unveilings of the cast, and now we are getting an official statement. Arese Ugwu, financial expert and author of viral sensation The Smart Money Woman Guide is finally taking the memorable characters in her financial literary self-help book and bringing them to life on the small screen. This is momentous for many reasons.
Arese gets the honour of being the first Nigerian to adapt a best selling non-fiction novel into a made for TV series, and with that she retains intellectual property on both projects and gets to expand the power of her franchise beyond the literary industry. The potentials are endless for Smart Money Woman and the television series will provide the fuel for her recently released sequel to Smart Money Woman, unsurprisingly called The Smart Money Tribe.
‘I’m turning my book into a tv series’ . I must have said that sentence at least a hundred times since 2018. . But the truth is I only half believed it 😂 . It was as though I had to say the words out loud over and over again and to other people to hold myself accountable, to make sure this goal was reached. . Now it’s really happening!!!! And through this journey one belief was reinforced… you need people! I may not have known all the right things to do, I may not have had all the resources to execute the way I wanted but honestly God made it happen… He brought people on this project that were purpose helpers and he removed all the people who were going to hold us back! Watching some of the episodes… I’m just like damn! We really did this!!! #tsmwseries
The series already boasts a somewhat impressive cast, Osas Ighodaro who is being unanimously panned for her work in RED TV’s Assistant Madams yet is also the highest grossing actress in Nigeria for the last few years, is on the cast, as are Beverly Naya, Ini Dima Okojie, Toni Tones (another highest grossing actress) and Lala Akindoju who is a critical darling on stage and screen and is making her name in production and directing. Relative newcomers Ebenezer Eno and Temisan Emmanuel also bring their talents to the project.
Will the show stay true to the source material or shift towards more romantic comedy fare, we’ll have to wait and see.
