‘The Smart Money Woman’, Arese Ugwu’s brainchild, is almost here

When Arese Ugwu announced she was adapting her well received financial self-help series, ‘The Smart Money Woman’ into a live action television series back in 2018, we were not quite sure what to expect. The book resonated with women across the continent, paving the path for a multi-country book tour, and its very casual, Bridget Jones-esque storytelling lent itself to adaption, but it was also a very distinct story that didnt feel like it would lend itself to Nigeria’s very peculiar audience. But Arese has proven all of us wrong with the firs trailer of the finished show.

Written by Jola Ayeye (of Salt and Truth TV) and Pearl Osibu, and produced by Lala Akindoju (who is the show runner for the new Netflix Naija original) and also stars as one of the show’s main supporting actors, the Smart Money Woman follows the lives of 5 women who are trying to balance their careers, romantic lives and financial lives on the tightrope that is Lagos social living. They explore horrible bosses, cheating boyfriends, female friendships, caramaderie and all the good, heart warming sisterhood that we rarely get to see on Nigerian television. The show has sadly, a predictable roster of actors cast in very familiar roles, sometimes too familiar. Ini Dima-Okojie, Lala Akindoju, Osas Ighodaro, Toni Tones and refreshingly new face Ebenezer Eno. Supporting them (and bringing the necessary man drama) is Nonso Bassey, Seun Ajayi, Temisan Emmanuel (in his first recurring television role) and Timini Egbuson.

Particularly excited to see how Jola Ayeye and Pearl Osibu elevate the writing in the book for a television audience. Far too many Nigerian adaptions never really make the cross from literature to film but the show is in truly capable hands. The show will premiere later in the year on Africa Magic, so you better mark your calendars.

Watch the trailer here: