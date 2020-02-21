Maltina School Games inspire students towards being active and sharing happiness as state preliminaries commences

The recently unveiled track and field school sports campaign, Maltina School Games, will this week begin its State Preliminaries across schools in four states including Lagos, Abuja, Anambra, and Abuja.

With over 500 schools registered to compete, the Maltina School Games is set to impact over 20 million Nigerian school students by supporting youth development, cultivating relationships across communities, raising active kids, and sharing happiness with Maltina.

The State Preliminaries across Nigeria will see simultaneous action of students competing in different sporting categories including track events – 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 4x100m relay, and field events – long jump, high jump, javelin, and shot put. Qualifying student-athletes from the State Preliminaries will move to the next round of the competition which is the State Finals happening next week from February 24 to February 28, 2020.

The grand prizes to be won in the Maltina School Games include the Overall Best State (OBS) and the Overall Best Athlete (OBA). The Overall Best State is the participating state which has the most award winners (schools) from their state during the national finals. The State will win N5 million worth of support that will be split to empower the winning schools from the state with sporting equipment.

The Overall Best Athlete is the participant who gets the most Gold medals or the best combination of Gold, Silver, and Bronze medals for his/her school. The OBA will win a scholarship worth N1.5 million to any university of choice.

Speaking on the motive of the sports campaign, Kehinde Kadiri, Portfolio Manager – Non-Alcoholic Brands, Nigerian Breweries Plc. said: “Maltina School Games is a platform by Nigeria’s favorite malt drink, Maltina, to grow future champions at the secondary school level. It is designed to promote the development of children, from improving their social and leadership skills, to bettering their wellbeing through sports. It also contributes to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 3, which is to ensure the health and wellbeing for all, with a focus on young school children.”

For more information on the Maltina School Games, follow @Maltina on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, and visit the website, www.maltina-nigeria.com for updates.