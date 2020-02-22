Kanwulia Live: A showcase of vocal talent and dexterity

Kanwulia, a Nigerian-American singer, songwriter and actor will be having her debut concert at the Hard Rock Cafe, Lagos on the 26th of February 2020.

The event which is tagged – Kanwulia Live will be an industry showcase of her talent and vocal dexterity. Kanwulia, whose songs are a harmonic blend of Pop and Dancehall combined with likes of Afrobeats and polyrhythmic drum patterns, will be performing with Alternate Sound and Dance Machine. The concert is free to attend and guests will be serenaded with songs from her upcoming EP.

The concert is proudly organized and sponsored by Volkano Productions.

SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLES: Instagram – @Kanwulia_ | Twitter- @Kanwulia_