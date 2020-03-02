Kanwulia Live: A saucy experience with alternate sound and dance machine

Vocal talent, vibrant energy, amazing performance and a happy and satisfied audience were some of the vibes gotten from Kanwulia ‘s debut performance with Alternate Sound and Dance Machine yesterday at Hard Rock Cafe, Lagos.

Kanwulia who is an artiste under Volkano Production, had her debut show produced by Pont City Limited to showcase her musical talent. The engaging and enjoyable performance of Kanwulia was a reflection of her dedication and hard work; including a few months of song and dance rehearsals. The audience who came to watch Kanwulia live were stimulated as Alternate Sound, Nigeria’s premium band began the show.

As the energy of Alternate Sound became infectious, there was a brief montage of Kanwulia‘s preparation sessions with Dance Machine, Alternate Sound and a mini interview with Kanwulia and Gospelondebeatz who is the producer of the songs on her upcoming EP. The montage session ushered in Kanwulia who came on stage with too much sauce to serenade guests and celebrities including superstar Tiwa Savage who danced and cheered as Kanwulia performed Ego, Juru, Dont Test Me, Bounce, Everyday and Gbera off her upcoming EP.

At the end of the show, Kanwulia couldn’t curtail her excitement… “I feel great! I am very grateful that everyone came out to support us. I am also very thankful that people had fun and enjoyed themselves. Tiwa Savage came and it was amazing.”

While talking about her plans, …”people should expect nothing less than too much sauce. The show was a saucy experience. Therefore fans should expect all the sauce”. In attendance at the event were Kanwulia’s parents, Extended family members, Friends, Industry Executives, Celebrities and Guests who enjoy live music. Media partners which supported the event include YNaija, Pulse.ng, Silverbird Television, Legacy Television, and Eko City Television.