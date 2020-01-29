Lai Mohammed says the country is doing everything to avoid Trump’s travel ban, Osun state records two cases of Lassa fever – 5 Things that Should Matter Today:

Lai Mohammed says FG isn’t fighting corruption to impress Transparency International

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has reacted to Transparency International’s recent report which ranked Nigeria 146 out of 180 corrupt countries, with a total of 26 points out of a possible 100 points.

In an interview with some international media organisations in London, the Minister stated that the Federal Government is not fighting corruption to impress Transparency International but to develop the country.

Lai Mohammed says the country is doing everything to avoid Trump’s travel ban

Nigeria’s Information and Culture Minister, Lai Mohammed, says his country is doing everything it possibly can to avoid making U.S. President Donald Trump’s travel ban list.

Trump intends to add Nigeria to a list of countries that will be hampered by visa restrictions to the United States.

The U.S. president said last week that he would add more countries to his travel ban list. While he offered no details, a source familiar with the proposal said the tentative list includes seven nations – Nigeria, Belarus, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Sudan and Tanzania.

No company has been licensed to run Okada services – Lagos State Government

The Lagos State Government has stated no one was given the licence to operate commercial services with motorcycles popularly known as Okada, following a ban it placed on the means of transportation in six local governments and nine local council development areas of the state.

Lagos State’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy in the state, Gbenga Omotosho who disclosed this on ‘Sunrise Daily’, said what the government has been trying to do is regulate commercial motorcyclist so that their excesses can be curtailed.

Osun state records two cases of Lassa fever

Osun State has recorded two cases of Lassa fever as confirmed by the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu and the Special Adviser to the governor on Public Health, Dr. Olasiji Olamiju.

The cabinet members who spoke to newsmen in Osogbo yesterday January 27, said adequate measures have been put in place to contain the spread of the deadly disease.

Check out the trailer for James Abinibi’s upcoming film, ”Last Request”