The YNaija Cover – 28th January

Fans of comedians Maraji and Taaoma took to Twitter today to decide who is boss. Both comedians have both distinguished themselves in a male-dominated industry, where comedy is routinely blemished with homophobia, misogyny and ableism. Although Maraji was first the new toast of comedy, she’s finding stiff competition in Taaoma, whose brand of slapstick comedy is fast gaining popularity on social media. Who is your favourite?

Anyway, we don’t pitch two bad b****es against each other.

