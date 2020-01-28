On shoe size, Virgin Mary, pick-me women | Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here are the ones we saw today:

You deserve to be in children department if you’re a man wearing size 44 shoes. — Chemical Brother 👌 (@chemicalbrodar) January 28, 2020

I am a lady, I don’t smoke , drink or party every weekend. I don’t sleep around or start a drama to get attention n i don’t ask guys for t-fare. Yes, we still exist. — Dr Toolz (@toolzbabe) January 28, 2020

*Husband and wife had a fight, husband wants to leave the house with their dog* Wife : where are you going to with that donkey?

Husband : it’s not a donkey dummy, it’s a dog.

Wife : shut up, I was talking to the dog. — ᴀɴᴜɪssᴀᴠᴀɢᴇ (@anuissavage) January 28, 2020

Mary was a virgin, She married a carpenter. You that you are not a virgin you want to marry a medical doctor with PhD. These girls be asking for too much🙄🙄😬 — BrezzIsLife (@jayythedope) January 28, 2020

I wanna get kidnapped to see if I’m smart enough to escape. 😂

I know I can’t be the only one thinking that. — 사랑 ❤️ (@emeraldjeborri) January 28, 2020