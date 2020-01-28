History comes alive as Emotan takes the city of Lagos

When a wealthy King decides to take on yet another wife to bear him a son after his previous six wives have ‘failed’ in that regard, it is no gainsaying that calamity is about to happen.

Set in the ancient Bini Kingdom, the story of Emotan as told by William Benson and Co-Produced by none other than the Duke of Shomolu, Joseph Edgar was a perfect way to spend an evening in Lagos during this festive Christmas season.

The play which told the story of how the ancient people of Bini were able to surmount the challenge of unseating a treacherous, illegitimate King through the help of the barren matriarch, Emotan and crown the one true heir to the throne, Prince Ogun who later ascended the throne and named ‘Oba Ewuare the Great’ was performed at the Muson Centre, Onikan Lagos on Sunday 22nd of December 2019.

Sponsored by the MTN Foundation, the play took the audience through a barrage of emotions ranging from excitement, anger, hurt to glee. For most people, this was the first opportunity they had to catch a glimpse into the events that birthed the great Benin Kingdom.

Aisha Sanni-Shittu who played the role of Emotan, held the audience captive as they watched her character evolve from the beloved beautiful bride to the forsaken barren one and then to the fierce mother who delivered the people of Benin.

The absolutely brilliant Nollywood veteran and star of Bling Lagosians, Elvina Ibru who took on the eye-of-God role led viewers through the twists and turns, catharsis and denouement up until the very end as her captivating narrations held the hall spellbound.

Throughout 2019, the MTN Foundation has devoted its attention to the advancement of the Arts and Culture sphere, especially in the areas of telling past events via theatre productions. With stage plays such as Emotan, Five Maids of Fadaka and Fela and the Kalakuta Republic shown all over Nigeria, it is safe to say that the theatre days are here to stay and we definitely are not complaining.