Lupita Nyong'o talks 'Americanah' in Lagos, I didn't commit fraud on American soil – Obinwanne Okeke | 5 Things that Should Matter Today

Lupita Nyong’o was in Lagos over the weekend, invited over by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie for a private event and to introduce the Oscar winner to Nigeria’s creative professionals, from music to fashion and Nollywood an whatnot. In case you haven’t heard, Nyong’o will adapt Adichie’s 2013 novel Americanah for television. We are all excited about it, and from what we learned from the event during the question and answer session, Nyong’o has been learning Igbo and pidgin to do justice to her role as Ifemelu.

The 10-episode series will star Zackary MomohUzo Aduba and Corey Hawkins, while Danai Gurira will serve as showrunner, and writer, Chinonye Chukwu will direct the first two episodes. The show arrives on HBO Max, We will bring you more updates as she show develops.

Magu never said Coronavirus is caused by corruption – EFCC insists

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, is still insisting that its acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, never said that Coronavirus otherwise known as Covid19 is caused by corruption. Magu trended last week after a video of him making the said comment at the commission’s passing out ceremony in Kaduna, surfaced online.

North has highest population of illiterates – Mukhtar Yero 

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Mukhtar Yero has advised Northerners in the country to work towards reducing poverty and illiteracy in the region instead of ensuring that power remains in the region in 2023.

I didn’t commit fraud on American soil – Obinwanne Okeke

32-year-old CEO of Invictus Group and Forbes-rated young Nigerian billionaire, Obinwanne Okeke who is facing two counts of computer and wire fraud in the United States has filed a prelimnary objection to the charges. Obinwanne Okeke stated that the American authorities lacked jurisdiction to charge him for fraud as he did not commit the offence he is being accused of in America, neither was any American companies or individuals defrauded at the time of his indictment.

Check out the video for Rema’s new single Beamer

 

 

