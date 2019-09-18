5 Things that Should Matter Today: 26-year-old Joana Nnazu Kolo has been nominated as commissioner in Kwara

In Nigeria, youth representation in governance and politics is still a mirage. That said, we’ve seen Seun Fakorede (27) and Debo Ogundoyin (31) emerge as commissioner for Youth and Sports in Oyo and speaker of the Oyo House of Assembly respectively. Now, in Kwara, the state governor Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq has nominated 26-year-old Joana Nnazua Kolo as a commissioner in his cabinet.

Kolo is one of four female commissioners nominees, whose names were sent to the Kwara State House of Assembly on Tuesday, and who is still currently undergoing the mandatory Youth Service. Other women on the list are Aisha Ahman Pategi from Patigi Local Government Area, Arinola Fatima Lawal (Ilorin East LGA), Mrs Sa’adatu Modibbo-Kawu (Ilorin South LGA) and Kolo from Edu LGA. It’s commendable that not only are these prospective commissioners young, but they are also women.

Andela has sacked over 400 of its employees

Tech company, Andela, has sacked over 400 of its employees. 250 are from Nigeria and Uganda, with an additional 170 potentially impacted in Kenya. Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Jeremy Johnson, announced this today saying the move was necessary for restructuring of the company’s talent pool in line with global market demands

Kanye has unveiled the title of his upcoming album, ‘Jesus Is King’

According to Hypebeast, West has just confirmed the release date for his album Jesus Is King. Out in September 27. He’s a believer now.

Obinwanne Okeke remanded in prison custody till February 2020

Obinwanne Okeke, the Nigerian entrepreneur arrested by operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on the last day of his visit to the United States in August, pleaded not guilty to the two count charge of wire and computer fraud at the commencement of his trial on Monday September 16.

The Nigerian businessman was arraigned in court by 2pm, a week after being indicted by a federal grand jury which examined evidence gathered by the F.B.I. and presented by the United States Department of Justice.

817 Nigerians are still awaiting evacuation in South Africa

The Federal Government had on Wednesday last week evacuated 187 Nigerians from South Africa following xenophobic attacks on them and other Africans and according to Punch, no fewer than 817 Nigerians are still waiting to be evacuated.