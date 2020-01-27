Conversation with Tosin ‘OloriSuperGal’ Ajibade

Using a relatively new tool, Share of Voice, we aspire to tell the stories of and have conversations with, the brightest minds — CEOs, Directors, C-Suite Execs, Brand Managers, Media Personalities, Influencers; across industries. It is for this that we had a chat with popular Digital Media Strategist and Content Creator, Tosin Ajibade, who has not only spent long years in the media space but has also been a key industry player.

You would naturally want to know what pushes market leaders to do what they do. So, we started by asking her what she finds most interesting about her job and the reply is simple, “The most interesting thing about the job is the results we get when we deliver in campaigns, working with big clients, evolving with trends and conversations that suits our audience needs.”

But then, we wanted to know how the OloriSupergal brand remains on top. Especially as it is no news that the 32-year-old’s name cannot be left out of a conversation around Nigerian media. To answer a question on ‘running on the tracks’, she says “understanding the market, what the audience needs and evolving with trends. We serve the people so we need to deliver.” Copy and paste the words already as your daily motivation.

You can’t avoid calling her an entrepreneur. One that has a vision. But nothing stops her from easing out from all the stress. Cliché but, ‘all work and no play…’ The reserved media strategist would tell you that she “watches YouTube videos and listens to podcasts on entrepreneurship, spirituality, and business. I watch Mind Valley channel, Garyvee, Mike Todd (I call him my online Pastor) and others.” She lists her podcasts – Lebo Lion, Goal digger, Social Media Marketing by Micahel Stelzner.

She hardly pays attention to misconceptions about her life as she hears too much from people she knows and does not know.

