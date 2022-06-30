Tosin Ajibade hosts 2022 new media conference school debate 

Media practitioner and author, Tosin Ajibade-Oladeinde on Friday, June 24, 2022, successfully hosted the New Media Conference School Debate at Chalcedony School, Abijo G.R.A, Ibeju-Lekki. This year’s edition is themed ‘Does Social Media Enrich Education or take away from Education?’ 

The event featured award-winning Nigerian dancer and choreographer Kaffy Shafau, award-winning Tiktoker Rodney Umeh, and Communications Manager for Anglophone West Africa at Meta, Sola Obagbemi. 

The students between years nine and eleven in their arguments emphasised on the importance of social media and how the excessive use of it can be curbed. Some of the points argued during the debate include; cyber bullying, adult content, fake news dissemination, plagiarism, and social media control mechanism among others. 

Speaking at the event, Kaffy advised the students to always make sure they take advantage of the social media platforms in a positive way. She added that “social media is a tool and you’re the driver, adding that the good the bad will always exist but who is behind the keyboard is what matters.” 

Sola Obagbemi admonished the children to be good ambassadors irrespective of the social media they use. She said children should learn to make use of social to benefit them in the area of education, and self-improvement. 

The organiser of the event, Oluwatosin Ajibade-Oladeinde in her remarks thanked the host school, the panelists, and the students for making it a success. She further assures that she would continue to do her best to sensitize and educate children about the use of new media. 

Prizes were awarded to groups of student who came first and second while each student at the venue got a copy of the book ‘Olori Supergal from Social Misfit to Social Media Hero’ written by Tosin Ajibade and Alajota by Kafayat ‘Kaffy’Shafau. 

NMC is an annual networking event that focuses on digital marketers, vloggers, podcasters, influencers, content creators, bloggers, tech enthusiasts, and more in the field of media and communications. 

The school debate was powered by OSG MEDIA. 

