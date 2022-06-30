Bandits kill 13 soldiers, kidnap Chinese workers in Niger State

Bandits have attacked a mining site in Ajata-Aboki in Gurmana Ward of Shiroro Local Government Area, Niger State and have killed thirteen persons including seven mobile policemen and six civilians. This incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon.

The attack has been confirmed by co-convener of Concerned Shiroro Youths Of Niger State, Sani Abubakar Yusuf Kokki who has called for the government to take swift and immediate action against these terrorist attacks.

The Niger State government has also confirmed the development, stating that two Chinese nationals, among others, were abducted by the bandits.

According to a statement by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Humanitarian Affairs, Emmanuel Umar, a joint security team engaged the terrorists, “and there were yet to be determined number of casualties from both sides.”

The Commissioner in his statement said, “Security forces mobilised reinforcement for the manhunt of the remaining terrorists as some of them were neutralized and rescue of the injured victims including security personnel that sustained various degrees of injuries have been taken to a government medical facility in the state for treatment.

“While the Niger State Government commiserates with the heads of security agencies in the state and the families of the slain personnel, the state government assures that their sacrifices will not go in vain.

“The state government acknowledged all the efforts of the joint security operatives and that of the communities in the State towards taming the spate of insecurity in some parts of the state, hence, security personnel are enjoined not to be discouraged in discharging their sacred duties of protecting citizens against all forms of threats as government will continue to be steadfast in providing them with the needed support in all ramifications.

“His Excellency, Abubakar Sani Bello, the Governor of Niger State, has therefore directed that the security agencies should go all out to ensure the safe return of the kidnapped victims and make sure that none of the terrorists escape.”

